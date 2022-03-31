Man wanted in Altoona shooting arrested in NJ

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona Police announced the arrest of a man they were looking for in connection to a shooting in the City of Altoona.

TYAN JENKINS, 19

Tyan Jenkins, 19, was arrested Wednesday night in the state of New Jersey for an outstanding felony warrant for his alleged involvement in a shooting that occurred in Altoona March 19.

New Jersey State Police pulled over a vehicle that Jenkins was in and after identifying him, he was taken into custody. Jenkins was also accompanied by a reported juvenile runaway from Altoona, police said.

Altoona police originally responded to shots fired just after 9 p.m. March 19 near the intersection of 7th St. & 3rd Ave. The Altoona Police Department Criminal Investigations Division interviewed multiple witnesses and obtained various outdoor surveillance footage, that showed Jenkins firing multiple rounds into a residence on the 700 blk. of 3rd Ave. and then fleeing in his vehicle.

Jenkins is charged with aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, firearms not to be carried without a license, recklessly endangering another person, persons not to possess a firearm, and additional assault & firearms offenses.

Jenkins is currently in a New Jersey prison awaiting transport back to Blair County to face his charges.

