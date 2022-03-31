ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal, MN

Drug and Gang Task Force Make Arrest in Crystal

By marshall
kmrskkok.com
 2 days ago

On Tuesday, the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant in the City of Crystal in Hennepin County regarding an ongoing investigation into methamphetamine being trafficked into the task force’s service area. During...

kmrskkok.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vail Daily

Eagle County drug task force finds 38 pounds of suspected meth in I-70 drug bust

Eagle County law enforcement officials recovered approximately 38 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in a drug bust on Interstate 70 late Tuesday morning. Just before noon on Tuesday, officers with the Gore Range Narcotics Interdiction Team, also known as GRANITE, were on traffic patrol when they pulled over a white Jeep Cherokee with California plates for speeding. GRANITE is a multi-jurisdictional drug task force that includes officers and detectives with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and the Vail Police Department.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
WWAY NewsChannel 3

20 charged following drug task force operation in the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina announced that an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) operation resulted in the charging and arrest of 20 defendants for various offenses, including drug trafficking and firearms offenses. 18 of 20 of those defendants were from the Cape Fear area.
WILMINGTON, NC
WFMZ-TV Online

Northampton Co. Drug Task Force arrests Bethlehem man for fentanyl distribution

EASTON, Pa. | Earlier this year, members of the Northampton County Drug Task Force (NCDTF) say they began an investigation on the drug trafficking operation of Gabriel Garofalo, in Bethlehem, Pa. During this investigation, several controlled purchases of fentanyl were made from Garofalo, officials say. On March 18, members of...
BETHLEHEM, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hennepin County, MN
Crime & Safety
Crystal, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Hennepin County, MN
City
Crystal, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Herald and News

Police dog sniffs out crystal meth, two men arrested

Two men face drug trafficking charges after a police dog named Trapper sniffed out suspected crystal meth in a car, according to police. The K-9 cop helped police discover the alleged methamphetamine during a search on March 19. Luis Pacheco-Lopez, 40 of Medford, and Daniel Velarde-Medrano of Huntington Park, California,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cee Vi Drug
The Independent

Officials: Man arrested in Nevada kidnapping of 18-year-old

Officers in northern Nevada took a suspect into custody Friday in the kidnapping of an 18-year-old woman who went missing two weeks ago about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno, authorities said. Lyon County deputies assisted by the FBI and others are still searching for Naomi Irion, the sheriff’s office said. She was last seen March 12 after a man got into her vehicle outside a Walmart store in rural Fernley.Before Friday, the sheriff’s office had said only that Irion’s disappearance was “suspicious in nature.” But Melissa Thomson, the sheriff’s dispatch shift supervisor, told The Associated Press Friday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Murder suspect laughs as he tells police ‘I warned you’ after ‘stabbing father-of-three to death’

Police bodycam footage has captured the moment an alleged killer laughs and tells police officers “I warned you” as he was arrested for stabbing a father-of-three to death and wounding two others. Can Arslan, 52, fatally attacked his neighbour Matthew Boorman, 43, on his front lawn in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, on October 5 last year.Arslan claims he was in the grip of a psychiatric disorder when he killed Mr Boorman and denies murder. Bristol Crown Court heard he left Mr Boorman’s body behind after having a “triumphant” cigarette and wounding his wife Sarah Boorman - who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Augusta Free Press

MS-13 gang member pleads guilty to conspiring to kill Mexican Mafia inmate

The last of five federal prisoners charged with conspiring to kill a fellow inmate at United States Penitentiary-Lee pleaded guilty today to federal charges related to the attempted murder. Carlos Alfredo Almonte, a.k.a. “Rabioso,” 31, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to commit murder, attempt to commit murder, assault of an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Man Arrested After Girlfriend Found Dead On Balcony Nearly 8 Months After Her Disappearance

An Ohio man is under arrest after the body of a woman who disappeared last summer was found on a balcony in suburban Cleveland. Authorities arrested Bennie Washington, 39, for the murder of his girlfriend, Audreona Barnes Saturday, according to Cleveland.com. Police say a housecleaner found Barnes’ body at Washington’s former Warrensville Heights apartment on Thursday, following Washington’s March 11 eviction.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Six men jailed after 'major' South West drugs operation

Six men have been jailed after nearly 4kg (9lbs) of drugs were seized during a police operation. The three-year investigation, known as Operation Decode, was led by Avon and Somerset Police, with Wiltshire Police and Devon and Cornwall Police. During the operation some £60,000 in cash and significant quantities of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Your News Local

J.E.A.N. Team Drug Task Force Raid Drug House

On the evening of March 21, 2022, after an investigation was conducted by the JEAN Team. Drug Task Force, the Emergency Response Team assisted and served a search warrant at 319 W. 12th St. in Marion, IN. The property owner, Ronnie Jones, his daughter, Latoya Jones and three. other subjects...
MARION, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy