MCH daily COVID inpatient numbers as of March 31, 2022
Medical Center Hospital daily COVID inpatient numbers as of 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
2 COVID patients in-house (1 active cases, 1 >21 days).
Med-Surg (Non-Critical) – 2 COVID patients.
Critical Care – 0 COVID patients.
· 0 unvaccinated, 0 vaccinated, 0 unknown.
0 COVID Patients on Ventilator.
· 0 unvaccinated, 0 vaccinated, 0 unknown.
Age Ranges of COVID Patients – 70 years old – 87 years old.
COVID Patients from outside Ector County: 1 from Midland.
Comments / 0