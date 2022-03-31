MCH daily COVID inpatient numbers as of March 31, 2022

SAN ANGELO, TX – Laundry Luv recently opened its first location in San Angelo and now has been approved for a building permit to construct a laundry mat on the northside of San Angelo. According to the City of San Angelo's Building and Inspection report for Feb. 2022, a $300,000 permit was approved for the construction of Laundry Luv at 801 E. 19th. St., on the corner of 19th St. and Armstrong. Laundry Luv most recently has opened a location 3315 Sherwood Way in the original H-E-B shopping center. The grand opening for the location was Sat. Mar. 26. Now the company has found a second…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO