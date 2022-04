WEST CHESTER, PA — The YMCA of Greater Brandywine will welcome more than 200 gymnasts from across the state to the 2022 YMCA Pennsylvania State Gymnastics Championships on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3. This meet will be the first one held in the new Donna Watters Training Center located at the Oscar Lasko YMCA in downtown West Chester.

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO