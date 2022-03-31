ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawano County, WI

Man who died in Shawano County after exchanging gunfire with police shot self, officials say

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 2 days ago
Officials say a man involved in a domestic dispute who exchanged gunfire with a Shawano County deputy fatally shot himself, according to a Department of Justice news release.

But nearly one week after the shooting, officials have still not released the names of the two people who died in the incident or the deputy involved.

Police have said that just before 4 p.m. Friday, a woman called 911 from a home on Oak Avenue in Richmond seeking help. As officers arrived on scene, a man shot the woman before allegedly turning his weapon on a deputy, who then fired back at the man.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) now says that while the deputy discharged a weapon, initial evidence suggests the man took his own life.

The man and woman were both pronounced dead. No bystanders or police were injured, officials said.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Shawano County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

