Ocean County, NJ

Hazardous Waste Collection Program Returns To Ocean County

By Bob Vosseller
 2 days ago
TOMS RIVER – Ocean County’s free Household Hazardous Waste Collection program will return as residents get ready for some spring cleaning.

All Ocean County residents can take advantage of the program. Businesses and institutions are not eligible. Pre-registration is required, and can be done online at co.ocean.nj.us/recycle, or you can call 732-506-5047. Proof of residency is also required.

Collection dates are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and include:

  • April 10 – Lakewood Public Works, 1 America Avenue
  • May 7 – Stafford Township Public Works, 320 Haywood Road
  • June 11 – Manchester Township Public Works, 1360 Route 70

Among the items that can be dropped off are: paints/thinners, batteries, solvents, aerosols, pool chemicals, pesticides/herbicides, cleaning supplies, waste oil, gasoline, fire extinguishers, propane tanks, mercury switches/devices (thermostats) and compact fluorescent light bulbs.

Items not being accepted include: electronics, cylinders (oxygen tanks), asbestos, radioactive materials (smoke detectors), infectious wastes, explosives (fireworks, gunpowder, boat flares) and unknown materials.

All materials, with the exception of oil and gasoline, should be in the original containers. A limit of 200 pounds of dry materials and 20 gallons of liquid material is allowed per household. No containers larger than five gallons are accepted.

Municipal recycling centers and the county’s recycling centers allow for year-round drop off a host of materials including used paint and waste oil. Residents can use the drop offs located at the Ocean County Northern Recycling Center in Lakewood, or the Ocean County Southern Recycling Center based in Manahawkin from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

“I am happy to announce that we have set up the first three dates for the 2022 Household Hazardous Waste Collection program,” said Commissioner Barbara Jo Crea, liaison to the Ocean County Department of Solid Waste Management.

She added, “this program has helped our residents safely dispose of household hazardous materials for over 30 years. It has grown in popularity and importance as we all embrace the importance of our environment and also safety.”

During last year’s Household Hazardous Waste collection program, the county collected over 130 tons of hazardous waste. In 2021, more than 2,900 households participated in the program, which was a 24 percent increase from 2020.

“We take great pride in our environment in Ocean County and this helps reduce the potential for environmental damage,” said the Director of the Ocean County Board of Commissioners John P. Kelly said.

Commissioner Crea announced that additional collection dates for 2022 will be scheduled in the future.

For additional information, visit co.ocean.nj.us/OC/SolidWaste/.

