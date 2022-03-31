Bavette La Boucherie to close April 2 to prepare for its big move
By Lori Fredrich
On Milwaukee
3 days ago
There are just two more days to get your fix at the current location for Bavette La Boucherie at 330 E. Menomonee St. The restaurant will be closing its doors after service on Saturday, April 2 to make preparations for its move to a new, larger location at 217 N....
For the past 39 years, Hamishe Bahrami has been taking care of St. Louis diners, first through the Little Kitchen and next, though the wildly popular Persian mainstay, Cafe Natasha's (3200 South Grand Boulevard, 314-771-3411). Now, the beloved matriarch is ready for the next chapter in her life, and by extension, the restaurant is too: Cafe Natasha's will close for good after service on April 30th.
The Blue Bayou Restaurant at Disneyland will close for an undisclosed period of time on April 21. This may or may not be related to the Pirates of the Caribbean refurbishment which began this week. So far, no details have been released and no end date has been announced for...
Southern California is an area awash in epic aural experiences, from the sound of the surf crashing upon the Malibu sand, to the whoosh of winds blowing off the desert in October, to the haunting howl of the coyotes in the hills. And if you're around certain parts of the...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s famous Farmers Market is back again.
Nestled in the shady area beneath the Jones Falls Expressway, the farmers market is the highlight of many Sundays for city residents.
They come from all over town to peruse the tables where local farmers set out their vegetables, fruits, plants, and food offerings.
Now, the market is kicking off another spring season.
It will be open every Sunday from now until December regardless of the weather.
Its vendors brought fresh produce for customers to sample, jewelry for them to purchase, and artwork for them to buy for their walls.
“I think this is amazing because we want to start buying locally,” one customer said.
Comments / 0