Upenn Penn Sargam: Moksha

UTA’s music division has new blood courtesy of rep hires Aaron Arkin, Vatana Shaw and Mary Allen. Arkin, a music crossover agent, and Shaw, a music brand partnerships agent, will be based at agency headquarters in Los Angeles while Allen, a music rep, will work from UTA’s Nashville office.
David Zedeck, partner and co-head of global music, said the team is thrilled to welcome the trio to UTA. “Their combined expertise in touring, development of music-driven content and brand partnerships will be integral as we continue to expand the scope and resources of our music department,” he added.More from The Hollywood...
