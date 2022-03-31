ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Upenn Penn Sargam: Moksha

phillyfunguide.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSargam, Penn's premier South Asian fusion music group, is back to...

phillyfunguide.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Imagine how proud I am’: Madonna shares son Rocco’s ‘spectacular’ paintings on Instagram

Madonna has shared some images of her son Rocco Ritchie’s paintings on her Instagram page, as he establishes himself as an impressionist painter.Rocco, 21, is the singer’s eldest child with Guy Ritchie and goes by the artist name Rhed.To hone his talent, he began studying at Central Saint Martins at the age of 17 before attending the Royal Drawing School. Since 2018, he has held three exhibitions at London gallery Tanya Baxter Contemporary. Late on Tuesday (15 March), the “Material Girl” singer decided to share some of his art with her social media followers, including a video of Rocco...
VISUAL ART
thecinemaholic.com

7 Movies Like CODA You Must See

Sian Heder wrote and directed ‘CODA,’ a familial coming-of-age tale of a talented singer. Recreating the story of the French movie ‘The Bélier Family,’ the story revolves around Ruby Rossi, the only hearing member in a family of four. Her life takes a new direction when Bernardo “Mr. V” Villalobos, the choir teacher at school, discovers her singing talent. While the possibilities seem endless, Ruby hesitates to leave the family without an interpreter.
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

‘RHOSLC’s Jen Shah Twerks On Stage At Latto Concert Amid Legal Drama: Watch

Twerk it out! Jen Shah jumped on stage to show off her dance moves alongside Latto in Salt Lake City, and kept the party vibe going in the audience. Jen Shah‘s not letting her legal troubles stop her from having a good time. The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City star twerked up a storm at Latto‘s concert in SLC on Wednesday, March 30 after being invited onstage. The mom of two didn’t appear to have a care in the world as she danced, showing off her physique in a fitted patterned catsuit with a matching headscarf, sunglasses, and over the knee leather boots.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Group#Penn#South Asian#Indian
TravelNoire

Café Tournon: The 1950s Hotspot For African-American Writers In Paris Is In A Strange State Of Flux

Café Tournon, Paris’ favorite gathering space for African-American writers, artists and performers, is in a strange state of flux. Located in the prestigious 6th arrondissement, Café Tournon was known to be one of the principal hotspots for African-Americans living in Paris during the 1950s. Now the historical café in Paris sits in an uncertain state of flux as changes to the exterior and interior spark discussion.
FOOD & DRINKS
Complex

Panelists Discuss ‘Bel-Air’ and The Breadth of Blackness

There’s more than one way to be Black and that diversity is explored in Peacock’s new scripted series, Bel-Air. A reimagining of the beloved ’90s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, the show takes a deeper look at the nuance of the Black community by placing a spotlight on the diversity of the prestigious Banks family.
TV & VIDEOS
SFGate

Review: 'A Novel Obsession' is alluring, unsettling, meta

“A Novel Obsession” by Caitlin Barasch (Dutton) Friendship, love, jealousy, obsession. They seem distinct enough, but what happens when these experiences begin to blend together?. Caitlin Barasch’s debut meta-novel, “A Novel Obsession,” is a chaotic exploration of these relationships and the way art blurs the line between them....
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NME

Warmduscher – ‘At The Hotspot’ review: Fat White Family offshot stays deliciously grotty

“Fuck it all, motherfucker / I’m going straight to The Hot Spot!”, a grizzled-souding Clams Baker yelps over the bass-heavy disco groove of ‘Wild Flowers’. The Warmduscher frontman is putting on his best Bukowski halfway through the band’s fourth album, reeling through a list of everything that eating away at him: smartphone machines, the cheap cologne on his neck, brown envelopes sliding under the door – even a little stupid dog with a furry collar.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
ARTnews

A Contested Landscape Painting in Berlin Is Deemed an Authentic Rembrandt

Click here to read the full article. For 30 years, a painting of a long bridge at twilight in Amsterdam was credited to Rembrandt’s studio. But new findings have reclaimed the landscape as an authentic work by the Dutch master. Berlin’s Gemäldegalerie, home to one of the world’s most extensive collections of Rembrandts, announced the discovery this week, effectively overturning a prior conclusion made by the Rembrandt Research Project on its attribution. The Gemäldegalerie acquired Landscape with Arched Bridge in 1924, when it was attributed to Rembrandt. The work came from the private holdings of Friedrich August II, the last Duke of Oldenburg,...
VISUAL ART
The Hollywood Reporter

UTA Hires Three Music Agents for L.A., Nashville Offices

UTA’s music division has new blood courtesy of rep hires Aaron Arkin, Vatana Shaw and Mary Allen. Arkin, a music crossover agent, and Shaw, a music brand partnerships agent, will be based at agency headquarters in Los Angeles while Allen, a music rep, will work from UTA’s Nashville office. David Zedeck, partner and co-head of global music, said the team is thrilled to welcome the trio to UTA. “Their combined expertise in touring, development of music-driven content and brand partnerships will be integral as we continue to expand the scope and resources of our music department,” he added.More from The Hollywood...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Apartment Therapy

Aimee Song’s Los Angeles Home Is Minimally Decorated, Yet Full of Bold Style Choices

Aimee Song had good style long before her popular blog and lifestyle brand, Song of Style, hit the big time. Now, the fashion influencer-turned-entrepreneur has the Los Angeles home of her dreams, and she’s showing it off to Architectural Digest. “We got the house literally right before the pandemic,”...
Variety

Meet Nathan Kim, the Choreographer Making Moves for Charli XCX and ‘Euphoria’

Click here to read the full article. Nathan Kim is a rising star: a dancer, choreographer and actor. He was featured in the dance troupe in the showstopping “Euphoria” routine at the end of Lexi’s school play, and is working alongside Charli XCX on her upcoming tour. His moves have gone viral, but Kim isn’t even on TikTok — he doesn’t have the time. Kim and Charli first met at Ryan Heffington’s dance studio, the Sweat Spot in Los Angeles, when Kim was filling in for Heffington. “Charli’s creative director, Imogene Strauss, used to take my classes a lot, and when...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Silk Sonic's Vegas Residency Radiates Love, Peace, And Soul

I've been encouraging my mom to take a vacation for years now. Every year, however, she puts something in front of her joy: she's taking care of a sick relative, she doesn't have the funds, she's going to wait until next year. It's a generational thing — the Black women in my family modeled selflessness for me, to the point where I even forget to close my laptop, put away my to-do lists, and have fun.
MUSIC
thecinemaholic.com

Meaning of the Sign at the End of CODA, Explained

‘CODA’ is a poignant story that follows Ruby Rossi (Emilia Jones), a CODA or Child of Deaf Adults, who is the only hearing member of her family. Even as the family’s fishing business is threatened, Ruby, a budding singer, gets the chance to attend the Berklee College of Music. Having been the bridge between her family and the hearing world for most of her life, the young protagonist faces a dilemma that is explored in the film’s many nuances.
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Painter and the Thief’ Director Benjamin Ree Unveils New Film Project at CPH:DOX (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Norwegian filmmaker Benjamin Ree, whose previous film “The Painter and the Thief” picked up a host of awards including Best Storytelling at Sundance, has given Variety exclusive access to his new doc film project, “Ibelin,” at the Copenhagen Intl. Documentary Film Festival. The film is named after the “World of Warcraft” avatar of Mats Steen, a young Norwegian man who died at the age of 25 from DMD (Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy), a rare genetic disorder that causes muscle degeneration. After his death, Mats’ parents discovered that their disabled son, who for the last 10 years...
MOVIES
psychologytoday.com

How Poetry Sets the Tone for the Music Lesson

The beneficial effects of reading poetry in a music lesson. Poetry and music are connotative experiences. Reading poetry sets the tone for artistic music study. Study of musical technique is a means to a poetic end, not an end in itself. As a young conservatory student in 1993, I was...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy