BA.2 COVID sub-variant now predominant in U.S.

By Chris Sommer
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the omicron sub-variant BA.2 now makes up about 55% of the COVID-19 variants circulating nationwide.

Experts consider BA.2 to be highly transmissible, but they believe a new surge of infections is unlikely in the U.S.

The CDC said as of March 26, the seven-day moving average of COVID cases was up about 4% from the previous week.

In North Texas, coronavirus-related hospitalizations have fallen to a pandemic-era low.  As of Wednesday night, the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council reported 197 COVID-19 patients, or 1.4% of the current patient population in Trauma Service Area E.

DFW Hospital Council Pres./CEO discussed BA.2 and what local health experts are saying about the newly-authorized second booster shot as he spoke with KRLD's Chris Sommer.

