ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Heartbreak hotel opens in UK for women to get over their breakups

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

Going through a breakup? There's a hotel you can stay in to mend your broken heart.

The Norfolk based Heartbreak Hotel , which is run by psychologist Alice Haddon and life coach Ruth Field, offers three-night weekend stays for women who have recently had their hearts broken by their partner.

Their website says: "At The Heartbreak Hotel we believe that our heartbreak connects us to the very essence of what it is to be human, that our vulnerability is also the birthplace of compassionate change and daring creativity – if only we could see it.

"At the Heartbreak Hotel you will learn your attachment style, re-script the relationship narratives that have kept you caged and learn how to break free from them. You will heal your trauma, transform your anger into agency and learn to spot the narcissists and avoid them forever."

Sounds good? Here's a few more details. A stay also involves nice food, walks in nature and yoga. Guests are asked to hand in their laptops and mobile phones and there is no alcohol allowed either.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Those who want to go fill in a short application form then the hotel gets in touch to arrange a brief phone call to establish if the retreat is a good fit.

But healing comes at a cost. £2,250 to be precise. Yeah, maybe watching Netflix and eating chocolate is a better option after all.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Indy100
Indy100

175K+

Followers

10K+

Posts

65M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
psychologytoday.com

Couples Who Share This One Thing Stay Happier Together

The other day when I (Suzie) woke up on a dreary weekday morning, the first thing that crossed my mind was the many, many problems in the world right now. Numerous negative thoughts flooded my brain. Not to mention my seemingly endless to-do list, which made me want to take immediate refuge underneath the warm covers.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Annajamey

Dating After Divorce: 10 Rules for How to Find Love Again

Whether you were married for two years or two decades, going back out into the dating pool after a divorce can feel terrifying. How do you know when it’s “time?” Is there a certain time period that you should wait before dating again? There’s a lot to consider here and the short answer to all of it is.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heartbreak Hotel#Uk#Norfolk
Stacy Wynn

Multitudes of Couples Settling For Unhappy Relationships

Recently I was observing a couple that I know through a mutual friend. They fight almost every single weekend to the point of threatening to break up with each other. They fight, makeup, fight again, and everyone is privy to their dirty laundry.
The US Sun

Royal Family news – Fans spot ‘telling’ clue about Beatrice’s ‘shocking’ reaction to dad Prince Andrew walk with Queen

PRINCESS Beatrice's 'shocking' reaction to seeing her father Prince Andrew and her grandmother, The Queen, at Prince Philips' funeral differed from Eugenie's, says expert. According to body language expert Judi James, Beatrice gave off very different signals as Andrew entered the memorial service at Westminster Abbey guiding their grandmother the Queen.
CELEBRITIES
WBKR

Five Pieces of Marriage Advice Every Couple Needs To Keep Close To Their Heart

Whether you've been married two months or ten years this marriage advice from a variety of couples will be incredibly helpful for those times you need it most. Whoever said marriage was easy must have been married to a corpse. I say that with humor but for real. Marriage is not easy. It is two people coming together under one roof and pledging their lives to one another for better or worse and sometimes the worse far outweighs the better somedays. Knowing how to battle and prepare for those days will help you to navigate through the tough times so you can enjoy the mountaintops all the more after you have been in the valleys.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Netflix
shefinds

More Bad News For The Monarchy! The Queen Just Received The Most Devastating News About Belize

Just a few days after The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Caribbean country, Belize has reportedly taken the first step to remove Queen Elizabeth II, 95, as its head of the state in order to become a republic. As part of their 8-day visit to the Caribbean, Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 40, first visited Belize before Jamaica and the Bahamas in the final leg of their tour, which ended last week.
WORLD
Well+Good

3 Common Relationship Problems Couples Are Currently Facing—And How To Deal With Each

Cultivating and nurturing a healthy romantic dynamic takes, well, work—which might help explain why folks so commonly say a given partnership just isn't working. Just as our personalities, experiences, and biological makeups are all distinct, so too are our communication styles, values, and mental-health experiences. And within the framework of a partnered relationship, those last three factors are all culprits of common relationship problems couples face.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

The Slow Dating Dance

There might be someone that you are interested in, and though the two of you have started talking, you might be doing your best to take things slow. Though this is something that you find is in your best interest, the other person might not understand why you are not moving faster in the relationship. So, what do you do if you want to take things slow but the other person doesn't understand why that is important? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Upworthy

Couples, your relationship is not doomed by sleeping apart

When my boyfriend and I finally decided to sleep separately, we saw it as admitting defeat. We had fought long and valiantly—earplugs, sleep studies, some medicated chocolate, the whole nine yards—but in the end our love simply wasn’t strong enough to win in the battle against snoring and restless leg syndrome. Or at least, that’s what it felt like.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

A Brave New Life: How an Anxiety Diagnosis Changed My Life

Accepting and working through a mental health diagnosis can help someone achieve personal goals. Having an anxiety disorder does not mean you can't also be brave and bold. Learning to "unhook" from one's thoughts can help someone better manage them, without trying to ignore them. When I was 12 years...
TEXAS STATE
Hello Magazine

The Queen's gift to Sophie Wessex following Prince Philip's memorial service

The royal family held the Duke of Edinburgh's service of thanksgiving on Tuesday as they bid an emotional farewell to the much-loved patriarch. The following day, it was announced that the Queen has appointed The Countess of Wessex to a role that was previously held by the monarch's late husband – an incredible honour.
U.K.
Indy100

New mum's fiancé missed birth because he was watching a film

Going into labour can be a beautiful, emotional, and painful experience for mums and loved ones.But one new mum experienced such painless labour with her second child that neither she, the nurse, nor her fiancé, who was watching a film, were aware that the baby had arrived in the world.Elimarie, the mom in question, took to her TikTok to discuss her incredible birth story. She explained that she chose to get induced because she had a successful induction with her first child.Arriving at the hospital at around "4am", she was swiftly given the medication to help begin the induction.In no...
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

Indy100

175K+
Followers
10K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy