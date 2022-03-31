ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

3 hurt when Tesla crashes on top of ambulance

By Matt Meyer, Nexstar Media Wire
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wtawV_0evLTz4v00

SAN DIEGO ( KSWB ) — Three people were hurt Wednesday when a Tesla crashed through a fence and landed on top of an ambulance in a San Diego parking lot, officials said.

The crash happened around 9:40 a.m. just south of the Kaiser Permanente hospital in Kearny Mesa, California, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the driver lost control, but it appeared they may have accelerated out of a parking space instead of backing up, officials said. The car careened down a small embankment, crashed through a fence, and landed on a parked ambulance in the lot below.

Man sentenced for selling local baseball coach deadly dose of fentanyl

Photos shared on the fire department’s Twitter account showed the Tesla sitting on top of the downed fence, with its front half balanced precariously on the ambulance and its back half still on the hill. The car’s front wheels and front two doors were suspended in the air, bridging a gap between the ambulance and a 7- or 8-foot wall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dog0V_0evLTz4v00
A San Diego Fire-Rescue official looks up at the braces holding a Tesla in position after its driver crashed down a hill and landed on top of an ambulance in Kearny Mesa. (Photo: San Diego Fire-Rescue)

Authorities told three people inside the car to stay put until a technical rescue team could reach them, SDFD’s Mónica Muñoz told KSWB by email. Rescuers eventually removed the trio, and they were taken to the hospital with injuries. Officials did not share further details about their status.

Crews then had to determine how to safely remove the car from the ambulance. Fire officials said they were concerned about potentially damaging the electric vehicle’s battery. The technical rescue team used tools to brace the car while they figured out what to do next.

By about 11:45 a.m., crews had lifted the car off the other vehicle and back onto the ground, running thick straps through each window and across the ceiling of the Tesla, then pulling it up with a crane.

The ambulance involved in the crash was one in a long line of emergency vehicles parked in the lower lot.

No one outside of the Tesla was hurt in the crash, officials said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
KREX
KREX

3K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

771K+

Views

Follow KREX and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WTVQ

Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA faces charges after crash with ambulance

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA 2018 Jordan Crozier, of Somerset, is facing several charges in connection to a crash with an ambulance Wednesday night. According to an arrest citation, the 22-year-old is charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol (first degree), Wanton Endangerment (first degree), Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, and Disorderly Conduct (second degree).
SOMERSET, KY
Daily Voice

2 Hurt In Sussex County Head-On Crash

Two people were hurt in a head-on crash in Sussex County Sunday morning, authorities said. The vehicles collided on Waterloo Road near Colony Road in Byram Township, the local fire department said. The victims were evaluated at the scene while emergency crews cleared a minor fluid spill. The victims were...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
WBTW News13

1 killed, 4 hurt in Marlboro County crash

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and four others injured Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Marlboro County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened about 6:50 p.m. at the intersection of Salem Road and Coxe Road W. and involved a 2012 Toyota sedan and a 2011 GMC […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two people hurt in Beloit shooting, crash

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are investigating after a shooting and car crash sent two people to the hospital. Officers were called to Colley Road, near Willowbrook Road, around 3 a.m. Saturday morning. There were reports of shots fired. A short time later, police were sent to a crash about three miles away. The […]
BELOIT, WI
CBS News

'People should not drive teslas over my house;' Search is on for the driver of Tesla seen jumping Echo Park streets in viral video

Los Angeles Police Department officers are searching for the driver of a Tesla seen jumping the intersection of Alvarado and Baxter Streets. The videos, which has gone viral since hitting social media, was recorded just after midnight at around 12:10 a.m. Sunday morning. It shows the vehicle speeding uphill before launching several feet in the air, landing on the other side of the street before skittering down the hill -- hitting two parked vehicles and several trash cans on the street. It can be seen on LAPD Central Traffic's Youtube.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambulance#Traffic Accident#Twitter#Sdfd#Kswb
BBC

Mollington crash: Woman dies after being hit by ambulance

A pedestrian has died after being knocked down by an ambulance. The woman, believed to be in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene on the A540 Parkgate Road in Mollington, at about 22:00 GMT on Wednesday. A Cheshire Police spokesman said there were no reports of other injuries...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Tesla
WINKNEWS.com

Tesla jump stunt sparks anger in Los Angeles

Los Angeles Police Department investigators officers are searching for the driver of a Tesla seen on video jumping an intersection in this neighborhood, CBS Los Angeles reports. The video, which has gone viral, was recorded at around 12:10 a.m. Sunday and shows the vehicle speeding uphill before launching several feet...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reuters

Paris taxi driver files lawsuit against Tesla after fatal crash

PARIS, March 20 (Reuters) - A Paris taxi driver whose Tesla Model 3 crashed in December, killing one person, has filed a legal complaint against the U.S. carmaker, his lawyer said on Sunday. The French government said in the days after the accident that Tesla (TSLA.O) had told it that...
WORLD
WESH

Melbourne officer hurt in crash

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Above: A look at today's headlines. A Melbourne police officer was hurt in a crash Monday night. Officials said the officer was responding to a crash around 10 p.m., driving westbound on the East Eau Gallie bridge when someone pulled out in front of him. The...
MELBOURNE, FL
Daily Voice

Teenager Seriously Hurt In Bicycle Crash: Police

A bicyclist was seriously hurt in South Jersey after he purportedly rode out in front of an SUV, authorities said. The crash occurred on Monday, March 14 at 2:36 p.m. on the Black Horse Pike at Uibel Avenue, Egg Harbor police said. A 2012 GMC Terrain driven by Dana Sessoms,...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Child Riding Bike Crashes Into Ambulance In Montgomery County, Police Say

A child riding a bike was injured after crashing into an ambulance in Montgomery County on Friday, March 18, authorities confirmed. An ambulance heading to a 911 call said the 12-year-old bicyclist "entered the road unsafely," and struck the passenger side of the vehicle in the 4000 block of West Skippack Pike in Skippack Township around 3:30 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WBTW News13

3 hurt in 3-vehicle crash near Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were taken to the hospital Saturday evening after a three-vehicle crash near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR crews responded at 9:44 p.m. to the area of Four Mile Road and Highway 319. The crash blocked lanes of traffic while crews worked at the scene. No other […]
CONWAY, SC
ABC 15 News

Man arrested for stealing ambulance, red-light crash in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ — A man is facing charges after allegedly stealing an ambulance, running a red light, and causing a crash in Goodyear. Officials say on Sunday afternoon, 46-year-old Christopher Sauls stole an ambulance belonging to the Buckeye Valley Fire District. The ambulance was at Abrazo Medical Group Goodyear...
GOODYEAR, AZ
Clarke County Democrat

Harrigan not hurt when truck skids off road

A Grove Hill man was unharmed after his Chevy truck slid off the side of Old Highway 5 Tuesday afternoon. Chip Harrigan was traveling north and the truck skidded off the side of the road as he went around a curve approaching the Bassetts Creek Bridge near Dickinson. No one was injured in the one vehicle accident.
GROVE HILL, AL
KREX

KREX

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
771K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy