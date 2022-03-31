ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayreville, NJ

See Mammoth WVH Play ‘Distance’ Acoustic Live for the First Time

By Lauryn Schaffner
 3 days ago
Mammoth WVH are currently on the road with fellow rockers Dirty Honey for their Young Guns tour, but a couple of things were different for the band at last night's show (March 30). Wolfgang Van Halen tackled "Distance" acoustic — and by himself — for the first...

