Sneak peek: New in 2022 for Mets fans at Citi Field

By Kirstin Cole
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Opening Day for the Yankees and the Mets is one week away and the excitement is building.

PIX11’s Kirstin Cole headed to Citi Field on Thursday to offer up a sneak peek at what’s new in 2022 for Mets fans who attend home games.

From new player bobbleheads to sidewalk chalk for the kids, to tasty additions to the ballpark’s menus, there’s something for every Mets fan this season. Returning fan favorites and new additions to Citi Field’s food lineup include Jacob’s Pickles, Pig Beach BBQ, Murray’s Mac & Cheese, Patsy’s Pizzeria, Danny Meyer’s Shake Shack & Tacocina, Sweet Chick, Amazin’ Chicken Co. and Metropolitan Fry Factory.

PIX11 News will broadcast more than two dozen Mets games during the 2022 season. For more information and the full schedule, visit PIX11.com/Mets .

