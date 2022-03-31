ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PA governor to introduce manufacturing jobs

By Michael Reiner
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C0uuR_0evLTFur00

(WKBN)- Governor Wolf is expected to announce new manufacturing jobs coming to the area.

A new company is helping to create them. There is word yet on which company.

‘First-of-its-kind’ nasal spray that prevents COVID-19 could be available this year

The Governor’s office describes it as “homegrown.”

That announcement will be happening at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHYY

Business is booming for Delaware Valley manufacturers. Why aren’t people applying for the thousands of open jobs?

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Pennsylvania’s manufacturing industry has struggled for decades to compete for high-quality workforce talent. That’s due, in part, to the stigmas associated with the work itself, resulting in fewer people than ever entering the field.
THORNTON, PA
YourErie

Republican lawmakers introduce PA Energy Independence Act

(WHTM) — Two state senators are proposing the PA Energy Independence Act in response to rising energy prices and the war in Ukraine. Scott Hutchinson and Republican governor candidate Doug Mastriano say the legislation would stabilize energy costs and put Pennsylvania’s resources to use. The bill will include tax incentives and opening new state lands […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Governor#Nexstar Media Inc
The Detroit Free Press

GM keeps plants running in China by asking workers to live in factory, sleep on floors

As the biggest city in China goes on lockdown, General Motors is taking extreme measures to keep new car production going, including asking workers to sleep on factory floors. Leaders in Shanghai, China's financial epicenter that's located on the southeastern coast, started a two-stage lockdown Monday to try to control a massive COVID-19 outbreak. ...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
abc27 News

GOP candidates for Pa. governor take part in live forum

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A group of Republicans hoping to be Pennsylvania’s next governor participated in a live forum on YourErie.com Wednesday. Local business owners gathered to hear from Republican gubernatorial candidates running for governor. Wednesday morning, seven GOP gubernatorial candidates took part in the live forum, discussing topics such as their views on infrastructure, the economy, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

New Glove Manufacturing Plant Planned In Baltimore County Expected to Generate Over 2,000 Jobs

SPARROWS POINT, M.d. (WJZ) — Medical supply company United Safety Technology announced on Wednesday that it plans to build a new medical-grade glove manufacturing facility at Tradepoint Atlantic in Sparrows Point.   The company will renovate an old Bethlehem Steel warehouse and invest $350 million dollars to build the facility.  This former Bethlehem Steel warehouse in Sparrow Point is being turned into a $350 million medical-grade glove manufacturing plant. It’s expected to bring over 2,000 new jobs to the area @wjz pic.twitter.com/sESgWFnKg7 — Stetson Miller (@stetsonmreports) March 17, 2022 “To see this building now be transformed from that manufacturing to a new form of manufacturing...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
biospace.com

Merck to Close Cherokee API Manufacturing Plant, Cut 300 Jobs

Pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co. has announced the company will shutter the doors of its Cherokee Plant, located in Riverside, Penn. The manufacturing facility closure is scheduled to happen after production stops in 2024, marking the removal of a Northumberland County fixture dating back to 1950. A local newspaper, The...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
New Hampshire Bulletin

House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance

The House overwhelmingly supported a one-time $500 payment to help some retirees with increased expenses rather than provide them an ongoing 1.5 percent cost-of-living allowance. It did so over the objections of Rep. Joshua Adjutant, an Enfield Democrat, who argued the state owes retirees more. “They have given so much and now they sit in […] The post House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
BUSINESS
WFMZ-TV Online

Big GOP primary field for Pa. governor has party leaders worried

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A big Republican primary field for governor in Pennsylvania is spurring growing discomfort among party leaders that a widely splintered primary vote could produce a winner who cannot beat Democrat Josh Shapiro in November's general election. Ten Republicans filed paperwork Tuesday to get on the May...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Auto Sales Slump as Less Affluent Buyers Walk Away

(Reuters) -U.S. new vehicle sales could fall to the lowest first-quarter volume in the past decade as chip shortages and the Ukraine crisis squeeze inventories and rising prices push less affluent buyers out of the market, research firm Cox Automotive said Monday. U.S. car and light truck sales are expected...
ECONOMY
WKBN

WKBN

24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy