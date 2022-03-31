PA governor to introduce manufacturing jobs
(WKBN)- Governor Wolf is expected to announce new manufacturing jobs coming to the area.
A new company is helping to create them. There is word yet on which company.
The Governor’s office describes it as “homegrown.”
