If you know, you know! And for those in the know, Failure are the band that should've been the next big thing in the '90s, but even though they weren't, that hasn't stopped the dedicated worship from both fans and peers from carrying over through over the years. For the uninitiated, here's your chance to dig into one of the buzzier bands of the '90s who have since reunited in recent years and for those who are familiar, the band's new self-titled documentary film is a chance to explore their history. The first trailer can be seen below.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO