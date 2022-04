NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ricky L. Merwin, of Niles, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 9:54 a.m. in his residence. He was 68 years old. Ricky was born in Warren on February 25, 1954, the son of the late Leland and Eleanor Stevenson Merwin. He attended Niles...

