Addressing food insecurity for children in March

Struggling families say their “mental health is on the ground” as children battle with feelings of shame and guilt amidst soaring living costs. One mother described skipping meals to make sure her children could still eat, while another said her own son would offer his pocket money to help out. They’re just two of the distressing experiences shared by single mothers who spoke to The Independent, all of whom are participants of Covid Realities . The two-year research programme was launched in April 2020 to document the experiences of low-income households.Parents involved in the scheme said money that was...

KIDS ・ 5 DAYS AGO