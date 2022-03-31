Addressing food insecurity for children in March

Millions more children have received free school meals during the pandemic. If lawmakers don't extend that provision, many kids could go hungry once the school year wraps up. Even before the pandemic, there were programs in place to offer free or reduced-price school meals to children in need. But since the start of the pandemic, additional funding has helped provide more free school meals, and that alone has helped many children avoid going hungry at a time when their families' finances may have taken a hit.
