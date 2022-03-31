ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rishi Sunak compares himself to WILL SMITH over 'upsetting' criticism of wife's financial links to Russia as he says: 'At least I didn't slap anybody'

By James Tapsfield, Political Editor For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Rishi Sunak compared himself to Will Smith today over 'upsetting' criticism of his wife's financial links to Russia.

The Chancellor complained that his spouse Akshata Murthy was not 'fair game' after questions were raised about her 0.91 per cent stake in Infosys, a company founded by her father, which continues to operate in Russia.

In an interview with BBC Newscast, Mr Sunak suggested his experience was similar to Will Smith - who dramatically slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars for joking about his alopecia-suffering wife's bald head.

Speaking to the BBC's Newscast podcast, Mr Sunak joked: 'Someone said, 'Joe Root, Will Smith, and me - not the best of weekends for any of us'.

'But I feel, on reflection, both Will Smith and me having our wives attacked - at least I didn't get up and slap anybody, which is good.'

Mr Sunak is reputedly one of the richest MPs, having had a successful career as a banker while his wife's father is a billionaire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zmh5h_0evLRXlx00
Rishi Sunak (right) has come under pressure over his wife, Akshata Murthy (left), having a 0.91 per cent stake in Infosys, a company founded by her father, which continues to operate in Russia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MbHJS_0evLRXlx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SxJxs_0evLRXlx00
Mr Sunak suggested his experience was similar to Will Smith - who dramatically slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars for joking about his alopecia-suffering wife's bald head (pictured)

Mr Sunak added: 'You know, I think it's totally fine for people to take shots at me. It's fair game. I'm the one sitting here and that's what I signed up for.

'Actually, it's very upsetting and, I think, wrong for people to try and come at my wife, and you know, beyond that actually, with regard to my father-in-law, for whom I have nothing but enormous pride and admiration for everything that he's achieved, and no amount of attempted smearing is going to make me change that because he's wonderful and has achieved a huge amount, as I said, I'm enormously proud of him.'

Mr Sunak refused to answer questions about his wife's business affairs following the Spring Statement last week.

The Chancellor was grilled in the wake of his spring statement about Akshata Murthy's £490million stake in multinational business technology giant Infosys.

The firm, which is owned by her father, NR Narayana Murthy, has an office in Moscow. But as it is Indian-owned it is not subject to UK sanctions.

Delhi has so far refused to follow the West's example and hit Putin's war machine economically and businesses continue to trade there.

On broadcast interviews, Mr Sunak was asked about his wife's stake and whether he was 'giving advice to others you're not following in your own home.'

The Chancellor said: 'I'm an elected politician and I'm here to talk to you about what I'm responsible for. My wife is not.'

