ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Idris Elba reveals he is 'baffled' that fans find his distinctive deep voice 'sexy' as he thinks he sounds like a London 'market trader'

By Kate Dennett For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Idris Elba has admitted he doesn't agree with fans who swoon over his 'sexy' voice as he said he thinks he sounds like a 'market trader from Canning Town'.

The Luther star, 49, addressed fans' opinions that he has a 'sexy' voice, saying he is 'baffled' by it as he has never considered himself to speak in an attractive way.

Speaking on Thursday's Loose Women, he explained: 'I'm baffled. I think I sound like a market trader from Canning Town. 'Get your fish here, £10!', that's expensive fish, but I don't necessarily think my voice is sexy… but hey, I'll take the compliment.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ze1LV_0evLRO4e00
Deep voice: Idris Elba has admitted that he doesn't think his voice is 'sexy' and said he thinks he sounds like a 'market trader from Canning Town'

Speaking about his upcoming voiceover role as Knuckles in Sonic 2, he said he didn't want the fictional character to have his smooth tones, saying he put on a 'stern deep voice' instead.

He added that he was excited to be part of an animation film, as it means his seven-year-old son Winston will actually be able to watch it, unlike detective drama Luther.

Speaking about his son visiting the set of Luther, he added: 'He's seven, so we just finished filming Luther and he came on set quite a bit, but he's like, 'What age group is this film?' And I said, 'It's probably going to be a 15' and he's like, 'Oh man.'

Idris went on to speak about turning 50 in September to hosts Ruth Langsford and Kellé Bryan, admitting that he feels like he is still in his 30s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2drmJm_0evLRO4e00
'Baffled': The Luther star, 49, addressed fans' opinions that he has a 'sexy' voice, saying he is confused by it as he has never considered himself to have a nice-sounding voice

'I am 50. Honestly, I can't even believe it, I still feel like I'm 35, even though I don't look it,' he added.

Idris also opened up about how his podcast Coupledom, which sees him and his wife Sabrina speak with other couples, has helped strengthen their own relationship.

He added: 'It's definitely given us a lot of insight about our own relationship and it's weird because talking to people about their relationship, you have to offer up quite a bit about your own personal relationship and that's been quite liberating for us.'

Idris, who will be reprising his hit role as Luther for an upcoming movie, also addressed rumours that he was quitting acting to focus on music.

'I'm not giving up acting, but I'm certainly going to put out more music. And I love the process of making music,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C7rlx_0evLRO4e00
Distinctive: Idris won fans over with his deep voice in detective drama Luther, but he joked that he didn't want his upcoming voiceover role as Knuckles on Sonic 2  to have his 'sexy' voice

Idris has been busy filming for the much-anticipated Luther film, which he first began work on in November.

In February, he was seen filming scenes alongside Cynthia Erivo, whose role in the movie version of the hit drama is yet to be confirmed.

Luther's fifth series aired on BBC One in January 2019, and ended with a jaw-dropping cliffhanger, as the titular detective was arrested after he let serial killer Alice Morgan plunged to her death.

The actor has won a Golden Globe and was nominated for multiple Emmy Awards for his performance.

Cynthia is best known for her roles in the critically-acclaimed biopic Harriet and the thriller Widows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VQ8wK_0evLRO4e00
Loved-up: Idris also spoke about how his podcast Coupledom, which sees him and his wife Sabrina speak with other couples, has helped their own relationship

Little is known about Cynthia's role in the upcoming film, but it is thought she'll play a new villain, following the death of murderous Alice in series five.

Alice (played by Ruth Wilson) had been one of Luther's main adversaries throughout the series' run, ruthlessly murdering her parents, before eventually helping him to clear his name when he was accused of killing DS Ripley.

While it was previously thought that the sinister criminal died in Belgium during series four, but in reality she'd been in regular communication with Luther via burner phones.

Back in November, Idris confirmed that filming for the long-awaited Luther movie had finally commenced.

The actor was quickly inundated with comments from fans expressing their excitement over the announcement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZeDIw_0evLRO4e00
Exciting! Idris has been busy filming for the much-anticipated Luther film, which he will star in alongside Cynthia Erivo, whose role in the film is still unclear 

Luther follows on from the hit BBC series and stars Idris in the titular role.

Speaking in May, Idris confirmed he is 'so excited' to dive into the new project and he expects 'bolder' storylines which will span across the globe.

Idris has been keen to take the BBC show to the silver screen for some time as he discussed the spin-off movie in an interview last year.

Speaking to reporters at the BAFTA TV Awards in July, he said: 'I've maintained that I'd like to see [Luther] come to a film. That's what I think we're headed towards, is a film. I'm looking forward to making that happen... It is happening!

'With film, the sky is the limit. You can be a little bit more bold with the storylines, and a little bit more international, and a little more up the scale. But John Luther is always going to be John Luther.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J9Ivr_0evLRO4e00
Shock: Luther's fifth series aired in January 2019, and ended with a jaw-dropping cliffhanger, as the titular detective was arrested after he let serial killer Alice Morgan plunged to her death

In another interview, Idris confirmed once more that a Luther film is 'definitely coming', while admitting his mother still believes he will take on the role of James Bond.

The actor has been repeatedly linked with the coveted role following Daniel Craig's confirmation that he will not return following the delayed release of No Time To Die - his sixth film as Bond.

But while Idris has previously admitted his chances of becoming the next 007 are remote, his mum Eve remains quietly optimistic.

He said on Capital XTRA: 'The Luther film is definitely coming, I'm very excited. For the fans that have watched five seasons of Luther, I owe it to them to take it to the next level, and that's where the film comes in.

'I know the rumours about Bond have always chased me. Listen, my poor mum is like, ''one day you're going to get it!'' I was like, ''mum, I'm good, I've got Luther''. I'm definitely doing that.'

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Daily Mail
Daily Mail

327K+

Followers

27K+

Posts

142M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Daily Mail

'Why is he still getting work?': Fans outraged as John Barrowman returns to ITV for All Star Musicals despite exposing himself on Doctor Who set

Fans were left outraged as John Barrowman returned to television on Sunday night for ITV's All Star Musicals despite Doctor Who flashing claims. Barrowman issued an apology in May after responding to historical claims of 'inappropriate behaviour' on the set of BBC drama Torchwood, an admission that led to him being dropped from popular mainstream show Dancing On Ice.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Ruth Wilson
Person
Ruth Langsford
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Trader#Canning Town#Loose Women
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left stunned by Jenna Bush Hager's spectacular on-air appearance

Hoda Kotb had quite the shocked reaction upon seeing how her co-star Jenna Bush Hager looked on a new installment of Today with Hoda and Jenna. The two NBC stars walked out to applause from the studio in their signature ombre robes as they concealed the outfits that had been chosen for them to wear by their producer.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Two Daytime Talk Shows With Dr. Phil Connection Canceled

The end has come for a pair of daytime talk shows from the production company owned by Jay McGraw's Stage 29 Prods. McGraw is likely better known as the son of TV doctor Dr. Phil McGraw, with these cancellations adding to the pile already connected to the doctor's name. The...
TV SHOWS
Daily Mail

'Now everything makes sense': Fans question whether Bruce Willis's famous rambling 2013 interview on The One Show may have been due to early signs of aphasia

Fans have speculated that Bruce Willis' brain disorder may have been to blame for his famous rambling appearance on The One Show. Sources are calling for a 'sympathetic re-evaluation' of his odd 2013 interview on the show that led him to be ridiculed even though he may have already been suffering the affects of aphasia.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Eugenie Shock: Princess Of York Reportedly Not As Close To Prince William, Kate Middleton Than Prince Harry, Meghan Markle; Probably Team Sussex And Not Cambridge?

Princess Eugenie, Prince William and Kate Middleton's dynamics lack warmth and closeness. Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice grew up with their cousins, Prince William and Prince Harry. A body language expert weighed in on Princess Eugenie's dynamics with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and suggested she's not team Cambridge.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jason Momoa Just Gave A Heartbreaking Update On His Relationship With Lisa Bonet: ‘We’re Not Getting Back Together’

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet shocked the world back in January when the former couple announced that they would be ending their 16 year long relationship, and now the 42-year-old actor has dashed all hopes that the pair will ever reunite romantically. While fans have been outwardly devastated about the dissolution of the marriage, Momoa set the record straight on Oscar Sunday, declaring that things were done for good.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

327K+
Followers
27K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy