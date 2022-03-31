Premier League votes to END twice-weekly Covid testing with players and staff only required to test if symptomatic after Omicron wave subsided

The Premier League has voted to loosen its Covid-19 measures, with players and staff to only be tested when symptomatic instead of twice weekly.

Twice-weekly testing was brought in in December at the height of the Omicron wave, when swathes of matches were postponed with a record-high number of 103 positive cases being recorded on December 27.

The Premier League resisted calls for a 'circuit-breaker' postponement of the season in December and that move has since been vindicated with Omicron subsiding and cancelled matches being replayed.

The new measures comes into force on Monday, April 4, and include the removal of the requirement for Covid passports to access restricted areas at training grounds and on matchdays as the Premier League returns to 'business-as-usual operations'.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has had his work cut out during the pandemic

A statement read: 'The wellbeing of players and staff remains a priority and the Premier League will continue to monitor the national Covid-19 situation and adapt League-wide protocols as required, in line with the latest guidance from public health authorities and medical experts.'

Thursday's Premier League meeting also saw clubs vote to allow five substitutes to come on during matches from the start of next season.

Five subs were temporarily allowed when football resumed behind-closed-doors in 2020, but there was a return to three for the start of last season.

With cup and European competitions as well as other European leagues still allowing five subs, those against the idea have finally succumbed to pressure.