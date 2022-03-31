China on our doorstep: Beijing signs security pact with Solomon Islands as it eyes first military foothold in the South Pacific - which will put Australia at risk

A new security pact between China and the Solomon Islands has sparked fears Australia is at risk and will be forced to overhaul its defence operations.

China has signed a wide-ranging security pact with the South Pacific island nation allowing Beijing to station warships 1,000 miles off the coast of Australia.

It's part of the latest attempt by Beijing to increase its influence in the region amid fears it will pave the way for Chinese military domination.

A draft leaked last week prompted concerns in Australia, New Zealand, the Federated and States of Micronesia, as well as the US.

Australia's Chief of Joint Operations, Lieutenant General Greg Bilton believes a Chinese presence on our doorstep will impact on military operations in the Pacific, including patrolling patterns and maritime awareness activities.

Solomon Islands have strengthened its ties with China with a new security pact. Pictured standing are Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in 2019

'It does change the calculus if Chinese navy vessels are operating from the Solomon Islands,' he said.

'They are in much closer proximity to the Australian mainland and that would change the way we would undertake day-to-day operations, particularly in the air and at sea.'

The Solomon Islands government has confirmed officials had initialled elements of a bilateral Security Cooperation Framework with China.

'The draft framework agreement will be cleaned up and await signatures of the two countries' foreign ministers,' a statement read.

'The country will work with all partners in providing a safe and secure nation where all people are able to co-exist peacefully.'

The agreement aims to 'respond to Solomon Islands soft and hard domestic threats.

'Solomon Islands will continue to roll out the implementation of its national security strategy and uphold its foreign policy of Friends to all and enemies to none,' the government added.

It thanked Australia, Papua New Guinea, New Zealand and Fiji for committing personnel to safeguard security on the islands and vowed to continue to 'work with all partners in providing a safe and secure nation where all people are able to co-exist peacefully.'

It comes after Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare dismissed critics of the deal, insisting there was 'no intention whatsoever... to ask China to build a military base in the Solomon Islands'.

Sogavare described concerns 'utter nonsense,' adding that 'I find it very insulting ... to be branded as unfit to manage our sovereign affairs.'

China has likewise dismissed questions about the agreement.

A draft version of the agreement leaked last week detailed measures to allow Chinese security and naval deployments to the island nation.

It included a proposal that 'China may, according to its own needs and with the consent of the Solomon Islands, make ship visits to, carry out logistical replenishment in, and have stopover and transition in Solomon Islands'.

A draft version of the agreement detailed measures to allow Chinese security deployments to the island nation. Pictured are Solomon Islands police being trained by Chinese police

Armed Chinese police would also be permitted to deploy at the Solomon Islands' request, to maintain 'social order'.

AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw was aware there was going to be some form of training proposal from China but he had not personally seen the proposed memorandum of understanding for a security pact.

He hopes Australia will remain the partner of choice for the Solomon Islands police.

'We've been there a long time ... (and) it is a little bit personal. We did lose an officer of ours,' he told Senate estimate hearings.

'So we're not about to let other countries come in and try and change that whole framework. It works.

'Community crime has dropped there, the police force are more professional than ever before and we want to maintain that position of being the partner of choice in the region.'

Australia's Chief of Joint Operations, Lieutenant General Greg Bilton (pictured) says a Chinese military in the South Pacific would change Australia's day-to-day operations in the region

Micronesia President David Panuelo expressed 'grave security concerns' at the agreement and has pleaded with Mr Sogavare to reconsider.

'My fear is that we - the Pacific islands - would be at the epicenter of a future confrontation between these major powers,' he wrote on Wednesday.

He also feared a Chinese military presence would attract conflict and the Pacific islands would become collateral damage.

President Panuelo also fears the presence may have long term consequences not just on the entire Pacific region but the world.

'It's not an impossible fear; it has happened before. Both the Federated States of Micronesia and Solomon Islands were the battlegrounds during World War II,' he wrote.

'As we can see from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the bigger countries will choose violence if they think it serves their interests, and without regard necessarily to our interests, such as not to become collateral damage.'

It comes after China issued a brutal swipe at what it claims is Australia's disrespectful 'colonialist mentality toward South Pacific island countries'.

The security pact between China and the Solomon Islands could affect the South Pacific island nation's ties with Australia. Pictured is Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare (left) with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (right)

Beijing was incensed by a fringe independent article calling on Canberra to invade the Solomon Islands over its worrying new security arrangement with China.

Chinese state media said claimed exposed Australia's 'hysterical and ugly face'. after David Llewellyn-Smith declared that Scott Morrison should 'force a direct confrontation' with the communist superpower over the Solomons using 'any and all means necessary' to drive Beijing out of the region.

The editorial also described the situation as 'Australia's Cuban missile crisis' and said 'there is no way that Australia can allow this deal to proceed.'

Finance Minister Simon Birmingham denied Australia had failed in its Pacific foreign policy despite a senior official at the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet revealing he was unaware of any phone conversations between Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his Solomons counterpart.

'The government is very conscious of ensuring that we respect the sovereignty of every Pacific island nation,' Senator Birmingham said.

Mr Morrison has said the Solomon Islands government has not raised any issues about the support provided by Australia.

How China's feud with Australia has escalated

2019: Australian intelligence services conclude that China was responsible for a cyber-attack on Australia's parliament and three largest political parties in the run-up to a May election.

April 2020: Australian PM Scott Morrison begins canvassing his fellow world leaders for an inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. Britain and France are initially reluctant but more than 100 countries eventually back an investigation.

April 15: Morrison is one of the few leaders to voice sympathy with Donald Trump's criticisms of the World Health Organization, which the US president accuses of bias towards China.

April 21: China's embassy accuses Australian foreign minister Peter Dutton of 'ignorance and bigotry' and 'parroting what those Americans have asserted' after he called for China to be more transparent about the outbreak.

April 23: Australia's agriculture minister David Littleproud calls for G20 nations to campaign against the 'wet markets' which are common in China and linked to the earliest coronavirus cases.

April 26: Chinese ambassador Cheng Jingye hints at a boycott of Australian wine and beef and says tourists and students might avoid Australia 'while it's not so friendly to China'. Canberra dismisses the threat and warns Beijing against 'economic coercion'.

May 11: China suspends beef imports from four of Australia's largest meat processors. These account for more than a third of Australia's $1.1billion beef exports to China.

May 18: The World Health Organization backs a partial investigation into the pandemic, but China says it is a 'joke' for Australia to claim credit. The same day, China imposes an 80 per cent tariff on Australian barley. Australia says it may challenge this at the WTO.

May 21: China announces new rules for iron ore imports which could allow Australian imports - usually worth $41billion per year - to be singled out for extra bureaucratic checks.

June 5: Beijing warns tourists against travelling to Australia, alleging racism and violence against the Chinese in connection with Covid-19.

June 9: China's Ministry of Education warns students to think carefully about studying in Australia, similarly citing alleged racist incidents.

June 19: Australia says it is under cyber-attack from a foreign state which government sources say is believed to be China. The attack has been targeting industry, schools, hospitals and government officials, Morrison says.

July 9: Australia suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong and offers to extend the visas of 10,000 Hong Kongers who are already in Australia over China's national security law which effectively bans protest.

August 18: China launches 12-month anti-dumping investigation into wines imported from Australia in a major threat to the $6billion industry.

August 26: Prime Minster Scott Morrison announces he will legislate to stop states and territories signing deals with foreign powers that go against Australia's foreign policy. Analysts said it is aimed at China.

October 13: Trade Minister Simon Birmingham says he's investigating reports that Chinese customs officials have informally told state-owned steelmakers and power plants to stop Aussie coal, leaving it in ships off-shore.

November 2: Agriculture Minister David Littleproud reveals China is holding up Aussie lobster imports by checking them for minerals.

November 3: Barley, sugar, red wine, logs, coal, lobster and copper imports from Australia unofficially banned under a directive from the government, according to reports.

November 18: China releases bizarre dossier of 14 grievances with Australia.

November 27: Australian coal exports to China have dropped 96 per cent in the first three weeks of November as 82 ships laden with 8.8million tonnes of coal are left floating off Chinese ports where they have been denied entry.

November 28: Beijing imposed a 212 per cent tariff on Australia's $1.2 billion wine exports, claiming they were being 'dumped' or sold at below-cost. The claim is denied by both Australia and Chinese importers.

November 30: Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lijian Zhao posted a doctored image showing a grinning Australian soldier holding a knife to the throat of an Afghan child. The move outraged Australians.

December 12: Australian coal is added to a Chinese blacklist.

December 24: China suspends imports of Australian timber from NSW and WA after local customs officers say they found pests in the cargo.

January 11, 2021: Australia blocks $300million construction deal that would have seen state-owned China State Construction Engineering Corporation takeover Probuild. The bid was blacked over national security concerns.

February 5, 2021: China confirms Melbourne journalist and single mother Cheng Lei has been formally arrested after being detained in August, 2020.

February 23, 2021: China accuses Australia of being in an 'axis of white supremacy' with the UK, USA, Canada and NZ in an editorial.

March 11, 2021: Australia is accused of genocide by a Communist Party newspaper editor.

March 15, 2021: Trade Minister Dan Tehan announced he wants the World Trade Organisation to help mediate discussions between the two countries over the trade dispute.

April 21, 2021: Foreign Minister Marise Payne announces Australia has scrapped Victoria's controversial Belt and Road deal with China using new veto powers.

May 6, 2021: China indefinitely suspends all strategic economic talks with Australia, blaming the Morrison Government's attitude towards the relationship. The move cuts off all diplomatic contact with Beijing under the China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue, freezing discussions between key officials below a ministerial level.

June 22, 2021: China tries to 'ambush' Australia with a push to officially declare the Great Barrier Reef 'in danger'

September 15, 2021: Australia, the UK and the US announce the AUKUS security pact which will give the Australian military nuclear-powered submarines to counter China growing aggression in the Indo Pacific. The move is met with seething anger in Beijing.

March 24, 2022: Details of a Memorandum of Understanding emerge which could allow Beijing to station warships on the Solomon Islands, just 1,000 miles off the coast of Australia. Canberra warns it is 'concerned by any actions that destabilise the security of our region'.

.'