WATCH: Jeopardy contestants miss insanely easy Bo Jackson question

Jeopardy contestants are known for occasionally whiffing on sports questions, and that's still the case after being confronted with a clue about legendary former Auburn running back Bo Jackson.

Despite their reputation for intelligence, these three contestants were completely stumped when approached with this simple question.

An easy 800 bucks for anyone who can name a single Heisman Trophy winner who played running back for Auburn.

Jackson went on to have a legendary career at Auburn, running for 4,303 yards and scored 43 touchdowns in the regular season. In 1985, he had four 200-yard rushing games in a 1,786-yard campaign — still the second-best performance by any rusher in SEC history — and won the Heisman Trophy, what he called his greatest single honor.

That's saying something when you consider the full-scale athlete Jackson was.

Prior to playing at Auburn, Jackson was seriously pursued by the New York Yankees, who chose him in the second round of the 1982 MLB Draft out of high school.

Jackson elected to play for Auburn instead, finishing with the SEC's fourth-most all-time career yardage mark, two consensus All-American honors, and averaging 6.6 yards per carry in his collegiate career.

He played four seasons in the NFL with the Los Angeles Raiders, racking up 3,000 all-purpose yards and 18 touchdowns before a hip injury shortened his career.

Jackson went on to play nine years as an outfielder in Major League Baseball, a career that included four 20-home run seasons, and an AL All-Star honor in 1989.

