Rare Americans at Terminal West in Atlanta – presale password

Ariana Grande fans were dismayed after the Positions singer appeared to snub the 2022 Grammy Awards.Despite being nominated for several awards, including Best Pop Solo Performance, the pop star did not attend the ceremony. Posting to Instagram before the event took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Grande said she felt as though she had “already won”. “Some Positions memories to celebrate Grammy Day,” she wrote, sharing a clip of behind-the-scenes moments from recording her latest album. “Reflecting on an incredible process with so many creatives that i love and respect so deeply,” she wrote....

CELEBRITIES ・ 30 MINUTES AGO