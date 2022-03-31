GALLERY: Storm damage in Northwest Florida from severe weather

A multi-day severe weather event continues Wednesday, as powerful storms move east through the Gulf Coast states. Following two days of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes in Texas and Louisiana, the same line of storms will shift into Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. While the biggest weather likely took place on...
The National Weather Service issued tornado watches and warnings for several southern states on Friday, as portions of Florida and Alabama reported widespread damage from severe storms. The storm system, created by a cold front colliding with a moist and warm airmass, is expected to move up the East Coast, reaching northern New England by Sunday, according to the NWS.
CROCKETT, Texas — Folks in the town of Crockett are dealing with the damage from a tornado and severe thunderstorms between Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado touched down in the east Houston County community, about 115 miles northeast of Houston.
You need to be WEATHER ALERT on Tuesday!! A strong cold front will move across Alabama during the evening and into Tuesday night. It will be a partly cloudy, windy, warm and more humid day with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during afternoon and continuing into Tuesday night as a warm front moves across the state. A squall line will be moving across Mississippi throughout the day. Before it gets to Alabama, we will see individual thunderstorms developing around 2 PM over Western Alabama. As storms move into the state, a strong low-level jetstream will help enhance the severe weather threat.
Severe storms will be possible from the Southeast into the southern Great Lakes on Wednesday. The storms could pack damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado threat. Scattered severe storms will take aim at an area from the Southeast into the southern Great Lakes on Wednesday, where they could potentially pack damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado threat.
The same damaging storm system that rolled across the Southeast on Friday will continue this weekend, impacting over 50 million people along the East Coast. “We have potential wind damage and the possibility of very large hail all the way from upstate New York down along the East Coast to northern Florida,” said CNN Meteorologist Chad Myers. “The storms to the north will have more hail and the storms to the south will contain more wind. There is also the possibility that few of the strongest storms could produce a tornado or two.”
GOODMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – The town of Goodman was damaged after severe storms moved through Central Mississippi on Tuesday, March 22. “The town is bad, we need all the help we can get, got trees down, power lines, we have a water outage, power outage, might take days to get it back restored,” said Fire […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The severe storms that moved through Central Mississippi on Tuesday, March 22 caused damage in many areas. In Edwards, the storm damaged a mobile home on Withers Street. The homeowner said no one was injured. Trees also fell on Lewis Street in Edwards. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), storm […]
The state of Mississippi braced for severe storms Tuesday. There were several reports of trees and powerlines down in parts of central Mississippi as well as home and vehicle damage. 1. Several trees fell around the town of Edwards. One tree fell on a mobile home on Staple Street. Thankfully,...
GOODMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Holmes Community College in Goodman was damaged after severe storms moved through Central Mississippi on Tuesday, March 22. “The town is bad, we need all the help we can get, got trees down, power lines, we have a water outage, power outage, might take days to get it back restored,” said […]
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As we get prepared for another round of potential severe storms, one Mobile family is still recovering from storms earlier this month. We’re also learning more about the tornado that damaged homes in Okaloosa County last Friday. In Grand Bay Joe Clarke and his family...
Severe storms with damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes are expected in the forecast area Friday morning. A few storms may linger into the early afternoon hours along the Florida Panhandle. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Gulf Coast in a Level 3 Enhanced Risk for severe weather on Friday. The level 3 and level 4 risk zones are more unusual for our area and are only issued when the ingredients are particularly favorable for severe storms.
Although other areas of East Texas saw extensive destruction, Smith County and the Tyler area were mostly spared from damage in this week's severe weather event. One street in Tyler was closed on Tuesday due to a downed powerline, but other streets were passable. Smith County roads were also in good shape on Tuesday, officials said.
Hail rained down on parts of Central Florida Wednesday night. It could be seen from I-4 and Lake Mary Boulevard to a neighborhood closer to Lake Mary High School. "It started coming down, oh it was amazing, never have seen anything like it," Chris Pierce said. He measured one piece...
KINGSBURY, Texas — After severe weather swept through parts of South Texas overnight, Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutscher has declared a state of emergency. He's asking Governor Greg Abbott for disaster supplies and assistance resulting from heavy rains, high winds and a possible tornado. On Appling Road near Kingsbury...
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — Severe storms bringing heavy rain, strong winds, and even hail all hit the Wiregrass on Friday. Around noon, the storms hit Dale County with strong, straight-line winds, whipping up to speeds of 40 miles per hour. Near Ozark, heavy rains caused drivers to slow down....
A severe storm that slammed a Texas city caused significant damage to two schools on Monday. “I’ve been in the district for 30 years and this is the most catastrophic damage I’ve witnessed,” Jacksboro Independent School District Superintendent Brad Burnett told CNN affiliate WFAA. Both Jacksboro High...
COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Weather aware today as a strong system moves across the News 3 viewing area. An enhanced risk or level 3 out of 5 now for our counties in east Alabama, the remainder of the area remains in a slight risk or level 2 out of 5. No matter the risk level, all threats […]
Did you receive any structural damage from the storms that rolled through metro New Orleans on Tuesday morning? The meteorologists at the National Weather Service want to hear from you. Radar indicated tornadoes were possible in the thunderstorms, and a tornado warning was issued for St. Charles and St. John...
