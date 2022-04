The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have significantly increased the needs of families served by the Carmel Youth Assistance Program. “There are more youth struggling with their mental health, more employment needs as parents struggle to keep up with rising costs, and more youth struggling academically and with truancy,” said Melanie Brewer, chair of the event and an ex-officio member of the Carmel Youth Assistance Program Board.

CARMEL, IN ・ 19 DAYS AGO