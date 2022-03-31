ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL Glance

By Sportradar
Aspen Daily News
 3 days ago

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m....

NHL
FOX Sports

Coyotes' Ritchie gets game suspension for slashing vs Ducks

NEW YORK (AP) — Arizona forward Nick Ritchie will be suspended for a game without pay for slashing against the Anaheim Ducks. In the final seconds of the first period of Friday night's game with Arizona down 3-0, Ritchie checked defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk into the boards. Shattenkirk pushed Ritchie, and.
NHL
Fox47News

Red Wings give up four goals in third period to lose to Senators at home

DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph’s three goals were his first for...
NHL
NHL

Josi Named NHL's First Star of the Month

Roman Josi had himself a month - and once again, the hockey world took notice. Nashville's captain has been named the NHL's First Star of the Month for March after producing one of the best 14-game spans by a defenseman the league has ever seen. This marks just the second time in franchise history a member of the Preds has been named the First Star of the Month; Pekka Rinne earned the accolade back in November of 2016.
NHL
NHL

Caufield of Canadiens named NHL Rookie of the Month for March

NEW YORK - Montreal Canadiens right wing Cole Caufield, who led all rookies with seven goals and 15 points (7-8-15) as well as three power-play goals (tied), five power-play assists and eight power-play points (3-5-8) in 15 games, has been named the NHL's "Rookie of the Month" for March. Caufield...
NHL
FOX Sports

Keith Yandle's "Iron Man" NHL streak ends at 989

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers scratched defenseman Keith Yandle for Saturday's game against Toronto, ending the NHL's Iron Man record for consecutive games played at 989. The 35-year-old Yandle started his streak March 26, 2009, with Phoenix. He passed retired center Doug Jarvis for the mark of 965...
NHL
FOX Sports

Toews scores late, Avs beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado's...
NHL
Tribune-Review

Minor league report: Penguins tie franchise record with 9-2 rout of Islanders

Forwards Drew O’Connor and Sam Poulin each scored two goals for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in a 9-2 home win against the Bridgeport Islanders at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday. Defenseman Juuso Riikola recorded three assists for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (30-27-4-4) while forward Alex Nylander contributed a goal and an...
NHL

