NHL Glance

Roman Josi had himself a month - and once again, the hockey world took notice. Nashville's captain has been named the NHL's First Star of the Month for March after producing one of the best 14-game spans by a defenseman the league has ever seen. This marks just the second time in franchise history a member of the Preds has been named the First Star of the Month; Pekka Rinne earned the accolade back in November of 2016.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO