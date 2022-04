Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel, the next anthology of adventures for Dungeons & Dragons, will be the first book written entirely by people of color in the nearly 50-year history of D&D. Sixteen writers gave their time and expertise to Wizards of the Coast, among them author and game designer Erin Roberts. Her adventure is called “Written in Blood,” and it will immerse players in a new location called Godsbreath, a land inspired by her own family history.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 7 DAYS AGO