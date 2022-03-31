Fairview Senior Center holds awards banquet at Swindall home

FAIRVIEW, Ala. – The Fairview Senior Center held a banquet on Tuesday evening at the Swindall home in Fairview to recognize some of the seniors and present them with who’s who awards. The award categories created by center manager Angie Carter included, “Best Personality,” “Funniest” and “Flirtiest.” Also in attendance were frequent visitors of the center, Cullman County Commissioner Garry Marchman, Chairman Jeff Clemons, Sheriff Matt Gentry and Commission on Aging Director Stephanie Lawson.

Carter thanked Kim’s Parkside Restaurant for preparing the food and the town of Fairview, saying, “We couldn’t do what we do if it wasn’t for the town. They paid for your food tonight. I have never gotten a no when I ask for something from them.”

Commissioner Garry Marchman recognized Angie’s hard work and thanked the senior centers for all they do. “I’ve always been welcome when I come out to Fairview, and I just want to thank all of you for that. It’s always been a good time when I came out. You’ve always received me with open arms.” Chairman Jeff Clemons added, “We love all our seniors across Cullman County. We spend a lot of time going all across the county to our centers. It’s truly an honor to be here.”

Stephanie Lawson also thanked everyone for coming out to spend time together and for continuing to visit the senior centers, as well as the volunteers at the centers who deliver food to homebound seniors. “Those folks live in some really tough situations, and without you volunteers, without the folks showing up at the center keeping the center going so that these volunteers can get out there and serve those homebound folks, I don’t know what would happen. So, thank you for showing up.”

Carter gave out her awards with the help of Sheriff Gentry who handed out gift cards. The awards included:

Life of the Party: Alevena Widner and Larry Hodges

Best All Around: Bennie Strong and Phyllis Simmons

Funniest: Cora Harris and Michael Stidham

Best Personality: Joann Smith and Jerome Pearson

Best Dressed: Joann Paris and Wallace Pearson

Most Helpful: Huey and Lora Ray

Most Dependable: Michael and LaQuita Chambers

Most Courteous: Chris Repp and Carol Pearson

Mr. and Mrs. Fairview Senior Center were LaQuita and Michael Chambers. Carter said she will start the tradition of having a Mr. and Mrs. FSC every year. “How you get this is by what you do in the center, by volunteering, helping with anything that is asked or not asked. They cover my center. They always cover it. I don’t have to worry about anything,” she stated.

After the awards, many of the seniors took time to thank Angie Carter and Stephanie Lawson for the commitment they make to the senior centers. Joann Paris shared her sentiments about her fellow seniors and how thankful she is to come to the center, saying, “The center means a lot to me. It just helps me so much to be able to come up there, and I’m so thankful that we have Fairview Senior Center.”

LaQuita and Michael Chambers and Center Manager Angie Carter (Photos courtesy of Kelly Jo Wheeler)

