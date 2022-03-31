ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

One Person Critical after Shooting in Philadelphia Chinese Restaurant

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
 3 days ago
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police arrived on Jackson Street to find one man shot inside...

The whole truth
3d ago

2 dead men walked for now, the victim will tell his homies who shot him or he will wait until he’s out of the hospital and you’ll hear about it on the news, no suspects in custody at this time. And that’s the way it go in Philly, sad state of affairs.🤷‍♂️

