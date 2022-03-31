FEC fines DNC and Clinton for Trump dossier hoax

The Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign have been fined by the Federal Election Commission for lying about the funding of the infamous, and discredited, Russian "dossier" used in a smear campaign against Donald Trump weeks before his 2016 presidential victory.

According to the election agency, Clinton and the DNC broke strict laws when it came to disclosing expenditures of funds channeled through their legal firm to the opposition research firm Fusion GPS.

Fec by Paul Bedard

The FEC said it fined Clinton’s treasurer $8,000 and the DNC’s treasurer $105,000.

Clinton can no longer claim that no one found them guilty of anything for pushing a lie that cost American taxpayers millions of dollars to prove was false.