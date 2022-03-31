ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

[Watch] Top three spring position battles on offense for the Wisconsin Badgers

By Matt Belz
 3 days ago

A quick video looking at the key offensive position battles happening this spring for the Wisconsin Badgers football team.

The Wisconsin Badgers are replacing several starters on offense from a year ago.

Only a week into spring practices, a lot can change between now and kickoff against Illinois State in the fall, but here is a video walking through the top position battles happening this spring for the Badgers.

If you missed the video on the defensive battles from Sunday, you can watch it here.

