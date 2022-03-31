ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Ross Chastain's farming roots emerge on NASCAR Sprint Cup stage

By Ben White
The Dispatch
The Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xhiTh_0evLNSvo00

Even though Ross Chastain has been racing in NASCAR competition since 2011, he is NASCAR’s newest sensation and is enjoying his best season as the most recent winner on the elite Cup Series stage.

He’s a great lover of watermelons and there's a good reason. His family has been growing and selling them for generations, first in Georgia and in recent decades from Alva, Florida. The Chastains have a thriving business and while he is off racing somewhere on the 36-race Cup Series schedule, other family members are home planting and harvesting various fruits and vegetables for market.

All race drivers seem to have some type of signature move when they emerge from their cars after taking the checkered flag. Some raise their arms in victory. Others add No. 1 signs with fingers indicating victory, while others have stood atop of their cars and done backflips. Former driver Carl Edwards made that move quite famous.

Chastain has chosen to raise his arms, toss a perfectly good watermelon to the ground and hop down from his car’s rooftop to find a big red chunk to dig into to the delight of his fans. He’s done it after winning in NASCAR’s Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series over the past 11 years.

He expanded his familiar tradition to the Cup Series after winning his first career race this past Sunday at the Circuit of The Americas road course in Austin Texas in the second-annual EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. Chastain masterfully drove his No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Camaro to victory after posting a string of strong finishes in recent weeks, including consecutive runner-up finishes at Phoenix and Atlanta.

After many smiles, he turned serious about what the win meant to him personally.

“…It’s a very small number of people in the world that grow the crops that feed this world and feed this population worldwide, so it’s a thankless job for the farmers,” Chastain said. “The real farmers. I’m just the one that gets to talk about it now, but I think for farmers and small racers everywhere, this is a big win. Obviously, I think so.”

Chastain is on top but his career seemed very much up in the air in June of 2021. He felt secure with team owner Chip Ganassi until shock waves reverberated throughout the sport when the organization was sold to Justin Marks and entertainer Pit Bull. Chastain thought he would be on the outside looking in with new management taking over in January of 2022.

“Yeah, there were some days there where I didn’t know. Turns out Justin pretty much knew all along,” Chastain said. “When the sale happened, I texted him. I was at a wheel force test with Chevy and said, ‘I want this, and he said, ‘I know. Give me some time.’

“To me, that time should have been five minutes. I was, like, ‘OK, just respond and say you’ve got the job, but it took some days and weeks. We were talking and figuring it out, and this is big business ... this is a huge industry. You don’t just get the ride because you want it. I get that.”

Chastain was still sitting on the edge of his seat when the announcement that Ganassi had sold the organization was made public on June 30, 2021. It was a true bombshell within the industry that no one saw coming. Very few people knew what was happening.

Chastain continued wheeling the No. 42 in 2021, while Kurt Busch was in the No. 1 Chevrolet. By August, Chastain was officially given the No. 1 ride for 2022, while Daniel Suarez went to the No. 42 with the number being changed to 99. Busch was hired to drive a second car for 23XI Racing for team owners Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan.

“Ross didn’t really know which way was up,” Marks said. “(Chastain asked) ‘Am I a part of this? Do I have a future with the company? What’s the plan here?,’” said Marks, a former NASCAR and Trans Am driver himself. “I told him to be patient because we just tried to keep the buyout so quiet that when we went in to make the announcement, there were really only 12 people in the world that knew about it, and it was shocking for a lot of people.

“So there was a lot of work we had to do in the weeks afterwards. And then when we got to the point where, ‘okay, the dust is settled, we know sort of which way is up and we’re planning for what’s next,’ I told Ross when he got out of the car on the front straightaway (at COTA), ‘It was always you, it was always you.’”

Chastain has four top-three finishes including a victory in as many races in 2022. Where does he think the season will go?

“I don’t know. You never know in your next race how you’re going to run,” Chastain said. “This car is so volatile to drive. One bottom-out in the car-one time at California (Auto Club Speedway), and I hit the wall almost head-on and destroyed it (and) kicked off our season in the hole.

“It’s no guarantees ... It hasn’t slowed down, and I don’t expect it to slow down.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Richmond Kicks Off Short Track Season and Drivers Are Getting Ready

NASCAR is heading to Richmond and it could give us one of the best races of the season. There have been some great races so far this year. The Next-Gen cars have been a revelation. Even if drivers and teams are still learning about the cars, the product on the track has been great. Richmond is one of those historic venues that is sure to give us something to talk about come Monday morning.
RICHMOND, VA
Speedway Digest

NASCAR National Series News & Notes - Richmond Raceway

Distance: 300 miles (400 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 70),. Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 230), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 400) Distance: 187.5 miles (250 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 75),. Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 150), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 250) NASCAR Camping World Truck...
NFL
Speedway Digest

NASCAR Wire: Weekend Preview: Richmond Raceway

Richmond Raceway offers some unique challenges for the NASCAR Cup Series competitors. With six different winners in as many races and the first short track event up next for the new 2022 Next Gen race cars, it’s hard to imagine a more compelling start to a NASCAR Cup Series season.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, TX
State
Florida State
City
Ross, TX
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
Local
Texas Business
State
California State
Local
Texas Sports
Austin, TX
Industry
Local
Texas Industry
Austin, TX
Sports
State
Georgia State
WSET

19-year old Rajah Caruth ready for NASCAR XFinity debut at Richmond

AS NASCAR begins a two week stretch in the Commonwealth, 19-year old Rajah Caruth is ready to have the eyes of racing fans on him this weekend in Richmond. The Washington D.C. native has been driving for only three years, after making his debut in iRacing. Caruth remains the only driver to enter NASCAR's "Drive for Diversity" program without on-track experience, but his poise has carried him far in a short period of time.
RICHMOND, VA
FanBuzz

3 Watermelon Smashes Proving Ross Chastain Owns NASCAR’s Best Celebration

NASCAR driver Ross Chastain is extremely passionate about two things: stock car racing and watermelons. The Chastain family has been in the watermelon business for 12 generations, and when he was just 13, Ross started working on the family’s farm in Alva, Florida. Chastain’s NASCAR nickname is The Watermelon Man, but the melon-based moniker isn’t just because of his family’s farming legacy.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Buddy Kofoid to Drive No. 51 Toyota for KBM at Bristol Dirt Race

Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) announced today that Toyota Racing Development dirt standout Buddy Kofoid will make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut behind the wheel of the No. 51 Tundra TRD Pro April 16 in the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. Mobil 1, the world’s leading synthetic motor oil, a long-time partner at KBM who also sponsors Kofoid’s Keith Kunz Motorsports midget entry, will serve as the primary sponsor on his Toyota for the Truck Series second annual visit to the dirt covered half-mile oval.
BRISTOL, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Kurt Busch
Person
Carl Edwards
Person
Ross Chastain
Person
Chip Ganassi
Person
Daniel Suarez
The Spun

NASCAR’s Richmond Raceway Doing OK Following Today’s Storm

Central Virginia residents sheltered in place Thursday as severe storms and a tornado warning swept the area. Despite the conditions, Richmond Raceway is reportedly still on track to host NASCAR’s Toyota Owners 400 this Sunday. According to FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass, sources said the race track suffered no damage...
WEATHER
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Ryan Newman Talks Returning To Racing Modified at Richmond

NASCAR fans, because the Rocket Man has returned. After the 2021 season, many fans speculated that NASCAR legend Ryan Newman might have retired from the racing organization. Newman, however, said that he’s far from finished with racing. He has no plans to compete in the Cup Series this year, though. Instead, he wants to race just for fun.
RICHMOND, VA
Outsider.com

NASCAR Teams Prepare for Bristol Dirt Racing Weekend

Last year, NASCAR Cup Series drivers sped around a dirt track for the first time in over 50 years. The track was such a hit, NASCAR added it to this year’s schedule as well. In a few shorts weeks, NASCAR will roll into The Last Great Colosseum, Bristol Motor Speedway, for the first and only dirt racing weekend of the 2022 season.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sprint#Nascar Sprint Cup#Xfinity#Trackhouse
Outsider.com

NASCAR: How Rajah Caruth Went From iRacing to the Xfinity Series

This weekend’s NASCAR debut for Rajah Caruth in the Xfinity Series is a big moment. Caruth didn’t take the conventional path either. When he makes his debut in the No. 44 Chevy at the Richmond Raceway this season, he will have a lot of experience behind him. A lot of that experience wasn’t done on the pavement, but on the computer screen.
RICHMOND, VA
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Is the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Just What the Doctor Ordered for Denny Hamlin?

NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin just loves to drive in Richmond. His record on the track there is pretty sweet. So, is this trip to Richmond for this Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 going to help him out this season? Let the NASCAR Cup Series driver’s tale of the tape set some concerns to the side. Hamlin did not like what went down at Atlanta Motor Speedway and made no bones about it, either.
ATLANTA, GA
The Dispatch

The Dispatch

1K+
Followers
185
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lexington, NC from The Dispatch.

 http://the-dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy