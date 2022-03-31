ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Lyon sign Tete on initial deal until end of season

By Sean Walsh
90min
90min
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lyon have confirmed that they have signed Shakhtar Donetsk winger Tete on an initial deal until the end of the 2021/22...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Is the World Cup draw on TV? Start time, channel and how to watch

Preparations for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar step up as the draw for the group stages is made.29 of the 32 competing teams will be known and be certain of their tournament schedule when proceedings are conducted, with the final three nations to be confirmed in June.Follow World Cup draw LIVE: England, Wales and Scotland to find out group stage opponentsQualified countries will be seeded and drawn into eight groups of four teams.Hosts Qatar have already been slotted into Group A.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the draw:When and where is it?The draw for the group...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Lyon Sign Tete#The Premier League#Brazilian#Ol#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

90min

91
Followers
1K+
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy