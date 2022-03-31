ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leavenworth, KS

Fort Leavenworth Outdoor Adventure Series: Family teams navigate post in Spring Orienteer Meet

By ftleaven
Fort Leavenworth Lamp
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleConnie Carpenter/Fort Leavenworth Outdoor Adventure Series. Family members were greeted by cool spring temperatures and brisk northerly winds as they applied their newly found navigational skills during the Spring Orienteer Meet March 26 on post. For most of the participants, this was the first time they had ever participated...

www.ftleavenworthlamp.com

