ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Review: 'Morbius'? More like moribund. This is just batty

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

The latest hero from Marvel is hard to explain. He's a man and yet also a bat. No, not Batman. Let me try again: He's a daywalking vampire, but, no, not that cool cat Blade. This guy is good but also very bad. Look, he's clearly got an identity crisis and his film is equally in trouble.

“Morbius” is a forgettable, often laughable, entry in Sony’s attempt to fill its own Spider-Man-adjacent cinematic universe, a poorly edited, derivative time suck — pun intended.

It wastes the considerable talents of Jared Leto, who is often left here looking like the snarling lead singer of a death metal band. So confused is the film's execution that it more closely resembles a horror movie than a superhero flick.

Leto stars as Dr. Michael Morbius, a frail, brilliant and wealthy biochemist with a rare blood disease whose desperate search for a cure leads to a serum that makes him strong but also turns him into a vampire with a thirst for blood.

After a hit of serum, he goes from needing crutches to swinging midair on pipes like an Olympic athlete. “I don't know what I'm capable of,” he says. One downside: He has to chug blood bags, so there's that. He also seems to be able to turn into a bat and fly but why he hasn't flapped his way out of this film is unfathomable.

The filmmakers — director Daniel Espinosa, hobbled by a meandering script from Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless — simply do not know what to do with this creature once they've given us his backstory. They throw in a rivalry with his best friend (Matt Smith) and a love interest (Adria Arjona) hoping to reach something Shakespearian, but they're treading water.

Instead of a seamless, tight visual style, we are given jiggly camerawork and a buffet of previous films — “The Matrix,” “American Psycho,” “The Usual Suspects” and “An American Werewolf in London.” Typical Marvel violence is unleashed, including so much muscle that our hero smashes though New York City concrete streets to the subway system below.

What's astonishing is that despite a whole movie, we know very little about Morbius. He is so principled that he turns down a Nobel Prize but perfectly OK slaughtering henchmen. He makes delicate origami animals for sick kids and, despite having oodles of cash from inventing artificial blood, wears a cheap Casio watch. At one point, Morbius loses focus as the main guy when Smith's rival character hijacks the film entirely.

The special effects team work overtime to give Leto, unfortunately wearing a messy manbun throughout the film, a sort of bat-ness — his pupils cloud and his ear hairs vibrate like he's using sonar. His skin will suddenly stretch over bone and he snarls a lot, too. For some reason, whenever he leaps, he is enveloped by a viscous cloud. He can also slo-mo and duck bullets and the action sequences build to moments when everything is suddenly stylistically still and quiet, like inside a hurricane's eye.

“It's a curse,” Leto declares at one point and you wonder if maybe he’s talking about the role and its place in his career. But he'll be fine. He just has to ignore moments like when Morbius is chained to a desk in a police department’s interview room and says: “I’m starting to get hungry and you don’t want to see me when I’m hungry.”

There will be a lot of debate over where “Morbius” sits in the Marvel canon. There are clues that he has a future fighting Spider-Man but maybe the best thing for our vampire anti-hero is just to ignore him or swat at him like a wayward bat.

“Morbius,” a Sony Pictures release slated for theaters Friday, is rated PG-13 for “intense sequences of violence, some frightening images, and brief strong language.” Running time: 104 minutes. One star out of four.

___

MPAA Definition of PG-13: Parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.

___

Online: https://www.morbius.movie/

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Comments / 0

Daily Independent
Daily Independent

1K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

207K+

Views

Related
GAMINGbible

The First 'Morbius' Reviews Slam Horrendous Post-Credits Scene

Oh dear. It sounds as if Morbius, the upcoming Spider-Man spinoff from Sony, isn't very good at all. Try and act surprised, won't you?. For the uninitiated, Morbius is Sony's latest attempt at building a Spider-Man cinematic universe without Spider-Man. Set in the same world as Venom (or so we're led to believe), Morbius follows the titular Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) as he becomes a living vampire.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Morbius: Fans Aren't Gonna Like the Latest Rumor Surrounding Spider-Man Spinoff

It looks like a major cameo everyone is expecting to see won't happen. It's no secret that Sony Pictures plans to reinforce its Spider-Man film universe and thanks to the massive success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the production company has plenty of reasons to do so. Now, with the entire multiverse concept coming into play which allows characters from all Marvel film franchises to crossover from one universe to another, things just got more interesting and fans have been wondering if we'll actually see Spidey make his way back to his Sony roots.
MOVIES
StyleCaster

Jared Leto’s Shimmery Blue Eyeshadow Just Stole the ‘Morbius’ Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When we talk about Jared Leto’s makeup, it’s usually either one of two things. He’s either got a sexy, smudged black eyeliner look going (often in his music videos) or he’s in full costume for a role (such as for House of Gucci). But on Thursday night, the actor hit the red carpet in colorful eye makeup for the latest premiere of his new movie Morbius at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Espinosa
Person
Adria Arjona
Person
Jared Leto
SheKnows

These Daughters Look Just Like Their Famous Moms

It’s no big surprise when kids look like their parents. That is the magic of DNA, after all. But it doesn’t mean that sometimes the resemblance isn’t so striking that it makes you stop and wonder if there is some sort of Orphan Black sorcery at hand. Such is often the case with celebrity offspring because we get to see their lives play out in the public eye. Like when Zoe Kravitz and mom Lisa Bonet took the red carpet together at the Golden Globes, we had to do a double-take.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Ricky Gervais: Creator of ‘£76,000’ Oscars gift bags gives scathing response to comedian’s criticism

The creator of the Oscars gift bags, which Ricky Gervais strongly condemned, has hit back at the After Life star and called him a “hypocrite”.On Sunday (27 March), Gervais issued a scathing statement about the gift bags handed out at the ceremony, which are thought to be worth more than $100,000 (£76,000).The criticism came as part of the opening speech he imagined he would give had he been chosen to host the Oscars.“Hello. I hope this show helps cheer up the ordinary people watching at home,” wrote Gervais on Twitter. “If you’re unemployed for example, take some comfort in...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moribund#Marvel#Sony
CNET

'And Just Like That' Renewed by HBO Max for Season 2

And Just Like That has been renewed for a second season on HBO Max, the streaming platform announced Tuesday via a video on Instagram. "And just like that," the video caption says, "we're coming back for season 2." The video shows clips of Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York Goldenblatt, Miranda Hobbes...
TV SERIES
CNET

Disney Plus Review: Not Just for Kids

The House of Mouse streams way more than Mickey. It's a place where Jedi knights enchant viewers with their powers and where Marvel's antiheroes cause chaos and save lives. It's a classroom to learn about nature or the cosmos. It's a haven for Disney princesses who don't have to fit into any box. And it's the only place to stream the latest Pixar films like Turning Red.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy