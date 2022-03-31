Chris Rock Spoke About The Will Smith Oscar Slap For The First Time & Here's What He Said

It seems everyone's been wondering what's been on Chris Rock's mind since the Oscars incident with Will Smith, and he finally broke his silence at a comedy show on Wednesday.

Rock made his first public appearance at a sold-out performance in Boston on Wednesday night, where he briefly addressed the moment when he got slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.

The comedian admitted that he is "still processing" what happened, according to those who were in the audience.

Rock was welcomed on stage with a standing ovation, and he was even seen wiping tears off his face as he relished the emotional moment, reported BBC.

The standing ovation lasted for almost two minutes and only ended when Rock said, "Yo, let me do the show!" reports Variety.

He asked, "How was your weekend?" which prompted a burst of loud laughter from the audience, given that his weekend involved one of the biggest moments in Oscars history.

"I don't have a bunch of s--- about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I had like a whole show I wrote before this weekend," Rock reportedly told his audience.

"I'm still kind of processing what happened, so at some point I'll talk about that s---. And it'll be serious and it'll be funny, but right now, I'm going to tell some jokes."

He reiterated later in the show that he would eventually speak up about the incident but that he wrote the show "before all this nonsense happened," reports CNN.

Rock hasn't said anything in statements or on social media since the incident on Sunday, which blew up after he made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

"Jada, I love ya! G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it," said Rock at the Oscars. It was a jab at her baldness, which Pinkett Smith has shared is caused by alopecia. Smith got up, stormed the stage and appeared to slap Rock before heading back to his seat.

At first, the audience members thought it was a funny skit, but things escalated quickly when Smith shouted, "Keep my wife's name out your f---ing mouth!"

The silence that followed was deafening, and since then, people have been anxiously waiting to hear what Rock has to say.

Since then, both Smith and Pinkett Smith have spoken out about the incident.

Smith issued a formal apology on Instagram and called his behaviour "unacceptable and inexcusable."

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong," said Smith in the apology.

Pinkett Smith only posted a photo on Instagram, which says, "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it."

Her uncaptioned post promoted a lot of talk amongst her fans about a potential Red Table Talk episode regarding the incident.

Rock did not say anything about Smith's apology, but it sure sounds like he's saving up his best jokes about the incident for the right moment.

