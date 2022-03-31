ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chris Rock Spoke About The Will Smith Oscar Slap For The First Time & Here's What He Said

By Sameen Chaudhry
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o7Ph5_0evLMboq00

It seems everyone's been wondering what's been on Chris Rock's mind since the Oscars incident with Will Smith, and he finally broke his silence at a comedy show on Wednesday.

Rock made his first public appearance at a sold-out performance in Boston on Wednesday night, where he briefly addressed the moment when he got slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.

The comedian admitted that he is "still processing" what happened, according to those who were in the audience.

Rock was welcomed on stage with a standing ovation, and he was even seen wiping tears off his face as he relished the emotional moment, reported BBC.

The standing ovation lasted for almost two minutes and only ended when Rock said, "Yo, let me do the show!" reports Variety.

He asked, "How was your weekend?" which prompted a burst of loud laughter from the audience, given that his weekend involved one of the biggest moments in Oscars history.

"I don't have a bunch of s--- about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I had like a whole show I wrote before this weekend," Rock reportedly told his audience.

"I'm still kind of processing what happened, so at some point I'll talk about that s---. And it'll be serious and it'll be funny, but right now, I'm going to tell some jokes."

He reiterated later in the show that he would eventually speak up about the incident but that he wrote the show "before all this nonsense happened," reports CNN.

Rock hasn't said anything in statements or on social media since the incident on Sunday, which blew up after he made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

"Jada, I love ya! G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it," said Rock at the Oscars. It was a jab at her baldness, which Pinkett Smith has shared is caused by alopecia. Smith got up, stormed the stage and appeared to slap Rock before heading back to his seat.

At first, the audience members thought it was a funny skit, but things escalated quickly when Smith shouted, "Keep my wife's name out your f---ing mouth!"

The silence that followed was deafening, and since then, people have been anxiously waiting to hear what Rock has to say.

Since then, both Smith and Pinkett Smith have spoken out about the incident.

Smith issued a formal apology on Instagram and called his behaviour "unacceptable and inexcusable."

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong," said Smith in the apology.

Pinkett Smith only posted a photo on Instagram, which says, "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it."

Her uncaptioned post promoted a lot of talk amongst her fans about a potential Red Table Talk episode regarding the incident.

Rock did not say anything about Smith's apology, but it sure sounds like he's saving up his best jokes about the incident for the right moment.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Comments / 0

Related
extratv

What Will Smith’s Mom Told Him After Oscars Slap!

When Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on Oscars night, everyone was shocked — including Will’s own mother, Carolyn Smith. Will and Chris shared a heated exchange on the 2022 Oscars stage over a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith — and it turned physical when Will slapped Chris.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
rolling out

Jada Pinkett Smith finally breaks her silence

Jada Pinkett Smith, the husband of Academy Award winner Will Smith, has spoken up about her husband’s shocking actions and words at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022. The Matrix and Set it Off actress did not discuss the debacle in the Dolby Theater that saw her Independence Day star husband issue an authoritative smackdown on comedian Chris Rock.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Cnn
The Spun

Look: Adam Sandler Breaks Silence On Chris Rock Drama

It took almost two days for Adam Sandler to finally break his silence on the Chris Rock drama. Sandler and Rock are close friends. They’ve starred in several movies together, most notably Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2. Rock, of course, has been in the spotlight this week after...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘King Richard’ Williams’ estranged daughter says Will Smith should be stripped of Oscar

The estranged daughter of Richard Williams, whom Will Smith portrayed in the flick “King Richard,” wants the actor to be stripped of his Oscar for slapping Chris Rock during the awards show. “So Will Smith got angry, went overboard and assaulted another person. Then you just can’t apologize two minutes later, you lost your mind. Wow,” Sabrina Williams, 57, told the US Sun.  “I agree he should be stripped of the Oscar,” she added. At the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, Rock made a “G.I. Jane 2” joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, which she shaves due to a hair loss condition...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Complex

Jim Carrey Talks Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Says He Would Have Sued Actor for $200M If It Were Him

Jim Carrey says he was “sickened” to see Will Smith receive a standing ovation at this year’s Oscars shortly after slapping Chris Rock. Speaking with Gayle King, Carrey also addressed Rock’s previously reported decision to not file a police report in connection with the incident, talk of which has dominated the larger pop culture discussion this week.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Samuel L. Jackson Says It's "Bullsh-t" That Jonah Hill Has More On-Screen Curses in His Career

Samuel L. Jackson is known for many of his iconic movie roles, including Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Mace Windu in the Star Wars prequel movies. However, Jackson is also known for having quite the potty mouth across his impressive career. That's why the star found it surprising when he wasn't crowned the most foul-mouthed actor of all time in a recent report by Buzz Bingo. One would think Jackson's role as Jules Winnfield in 1994's Pulp Fiction would be enough to land him at the top of the charts. Samuel L. Jackson lost out to Jonah Hill, and Jackson used a clever expletive to voice his displeasure at the data.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Ma’am, Please: Tiffany Haddish Spoke To Jada Pinkett After Chris Rock’s Follicle Faux Pas “You Better Suck IT From The Back, Girl!”

Tiffany Haddish Told Jada Pinkett That Will Smith Deserves Sexual Rewards. Last night’s slap-happy shenanigans at the Oscars have brought hot take gridlock to social media feeds all around the world. All anyone is talking about is how Will Smith slapped a four-alarm fire out of Chris Rock’s mouth on live television for telling a much-unappreciated joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. A fearlessly transparent Pinkett Smith has been open about her alopecia diagnosis over the last year and the hair loss associated with the disease has likely been a sensitive subject in her life. This morning, The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne Tha God said he spoke to Rock on the phone after the show and was told that Rock was unaware of Jada’s condition when he took the sophomoric stab.
CELEBRITIES
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy