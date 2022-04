The newest Navy diving drone can be carried by two sailors and work with nearby drones to bring a mix of sensors and capabilities to bear on, say, countermine missions. On March 18, Naval Sea Systems Command announced that it would be sole-sourcing the Huntington Ingalls Industries Remus 300, a seven-foot, pencil-shaped unmanned underwater vehicle. Developed over two years through a Defense Innovation Unit other transaction authority contract, the drone will fill a requirement in the Navy’s Lionfish drone program.

MILITARY ・ 1 DAY AGO