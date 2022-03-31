Man shot after allegedly firing at officers in Jamaica Plain

The man is believed to be suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said.

A man was shot multiple times by police early Thursday morning after he allegedly shot at officers during a foot pursuit in Jamaica Plain.

Police were performing a motor vehicle stop on Morton Street near Shattuck Hospital when the man took off on foot, according to Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long during a press conference. Officers chased after the man, who allegedly pointed a gun at them and fired.

“Several” officers then shot at the man, and he was struck multiple times, Long said. The man, who has not been identified, is believed to be suffering from life-threatening injuries.

“A firearm was recovered on scene,” Long said.

Multiple officers were taken to the hospital for evaluation, and one is thought to have suffered a minor injury, according to Long. None of the officers were shot.