LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - I’ve been over this before -- why do northern colleges insist on playing spring sports in March weather?. No one profits, no one wins, it’s a waste of time and certainly money. More and more northern coaches are frustrated but whether they ever get their schedules moved back so that the experience is considered good -- like the fall and winter sports -- who knows?

LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO