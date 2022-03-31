ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Buffalo, MI

Oink’s Dutch Treat expands ice cream season

By David Johnson News Editor
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW BUFFALO — Oink’s Dutch Treat has been making New Buffalo sweeter since 1987, and this year ice cream season started early. “We opened on Valentine’s Day weekend,” said Mike Shimanski, who is going into his third season as owner. Oink’s was open on weekends...

