"Just a girl from Dyckman with her first clothing collaboration dropping this Thursday," Diaz teased in an Instagram caption. Known in the music industry as much more than “just a girl from Dyckman,” as she teased on her Instagram, Baroline Diaz is a widely respected figure in the music industry. From being the youngest female executive on the cover of XXL’s Hip-Hop Heavyweights issue to her outstanding work with artists such as Babyface Ray, DaBaby, and MoneyBagg Yo, Diaz has broken many industry molds at just the age of 27 years old. Now, Diaz is stepping into her fashion bag with the launch of her first clothing line in collaboration with Good American’s new initiative supporting emerging talent, Good Inc.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO