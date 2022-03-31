ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine state nuclear firm says most Russian forces have left Chernobyl nuclear plant

Cover picture for the articleLVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) – Ukraine’s state nuclear company Energoatom on Thursday said many of the Russian forces occupying the Chernobyl nuclear plant...

