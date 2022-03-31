ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: The world's longest wooden roller coaster is getting longer

By Fletcher Keel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASON, Ohio — An Ohio roller coaster is preparing to break its own record. The Beast, which first opened in 1979 as the world's longest wooden roller coaster, has held that distinction ever since and this year, will best...

TexasHighways

How Texas Continues to Take Roller Coasters to New Heights

As a kid, I considered the Judge Roy Scream roller coaster at Six Flags Over Texas to be my personal Everest. The ride debuted at the Arlington amusement park in 1980, borrowing its name from Judge Roy Bean, the infamous adventurer-turned-Texas justice of the peace, who survived being hanged after he shot a Mexican official over Bean’s entanglement with a woman. Considering the coaster’s seemingly dangerous drop of 65 feet, I wondered about my own chances of survival. It was 1989, and I was 11. My hair permed; my bangs teased up high for my first amusement park visit. I wanted to be like my teenage babysitters who bragged about the “gnarly” coasters they rode at Six Flags—the Shock Wave, the Flashback, the Cliffhanger. Instead, I looked at the Judge Roy with a mixture of terror and excitement. I balked two or three times, having to leave the line, before I finally triumphed. But the minute I stepped out of the coaster car, I queued up to go again.
