Social Security Supplemental Income check 2022 – Exact date TWO $841 SSI payments will be sent in April revealed

MILLIONS of Americans are set to receive two huge checks in April.

The average SSI claimant is getting $621 a month in benefits this year, thanks to the cost-of-living adjustment climbing to 5.9 percent.

The maximum payment per individual is $841 per month.

This time around, SSI claimants can expect to get two of the same checks worth up to $1,682.

The payment schedule will be impacted because the first of May (the date SSI benefits are normally sent out) is a Sunday.

When that happens, benefits are issued on the Friday before.

Because of this, SSI beneficiaries can expect their payments to arrive on Friday, April 1, and Friday, April 29.

How to maximize benefits

To get the maximum benefit, you need to take three main steps.

Firstly, you’ll want to make sure that you’ve worked for at least 35 years.

If not, zeros will be averaged into your calculation for each year you’re missing income under the 35-year threshold.

You must also earn the maximum wage taxable or more for at least 35 years.

Medicare portal in the works

A portal for Medicare claimants is also in the works that will target ways they can save money on healthcare and drugs.

“You should be able to apply for Social Security benefits without needing to go to a Social Security office and have Medicare proactively reach out to you with the tools you need to manage your health and save money,” Joe Biden told reporters ahead of signing a new executive order.

Other Americans who get benefits such as food stamps will also find it easier to receive them and to confirm their eligibility and income, Bloomberg reported.

2022 social security payment schedule, part four

This is the 2022 payment schedule from October to December:

October 2022 Payments

Second Wednesday: October 12

Third Wednesday: October 19

Fourth Wednesday: October 26

November 2022 Payments

Second Wednesday: November 9

Third Wednesday: November 16

Fourth Wednesday: November 23

December 2022 Payments

Second Wednesday: December 14

Third Wednesday: December 21

Fourth Wednesday: December 28

2022 Social Security payment schedule, part three

This is the 2022 payment schedule from July to September:

July 2022 Payments

Second Wednesday: July 13

Third Wednesday: July 20

Fourth Wednesday: July 27

August 2022 Payments

Second Wednesday: August 10

Third Wednesday: August 17

Fourth Wednesday: August 24

September 2022 Payments

Second Wednesday: September 14

Third Wednesday: September 21

Fourth Wednesday: September 28

2022 Social Security payment schedule, continued

This is the 2022 payment schedule from April to June:

April 2022 Payments

Second Wednesday: April 13

Third Wednesday: April 20

Fourth Wednesday: April 27

May 2022 Payments

Second Wednesday: May 11

Third Wednesday: May 18

Fourth Wednesday: May 25

June 2022 Payments

Second Wednesday: June 8

Third Wednesday: June 15

Fourth Wednesday: June 22

2022 Social Security payment schedule

This is the 2022 payment schedule from January to March:

January 2022 Payments

Second Wednesday: January 12

Third Wednesday: January 19

Fourth Wednesday: January 26

February 2022 Payments

Second Wednesday: February 9

Third Wednesday: February 16

Fourth Wednesday: February 23

March 2022 Payments

Second Wednesday: March 9

Third Wednesday: March 16

Fourth Wednesday: March 23

Should you wait to claim?

If you haven’t earned a lot in your working history, and you just got a better-paying job, it would make sense to continue to build up your benefits.

Currently, the maximum taxable wage is $142,800 in 2021, but that will be boosted to $147,000 next year.

Once your earnings exceed that wage cap, you don’t get taxed on it for Social Security.

Waiting to claim Social Security might be a good opportunity to improve your earnings history.

Social Security won’t replace income after retirement

When you plan for retirement, it’s important to remember that Social Security is only meant to cover about 40 percent of pre-retirement income.

The maximum benefit is $3,345 a month for someone who files for Social Security in 2022 at full retirement age (FRA).

FRA is the age at which you qualify for 100 percent of the benefit calculated from your earnings history.

This is $40,140 annually. However, the average rent in the US is about $1,100 to $1,200.

This leaves a retiree with $25,740 annually, which is just above the poverty line.

Who qualifies for Social Security?

To qualify, seniors must have worked for a certain number of years and paid into the Social Security system for a certain amount of time.

The amount received depends upon when you were born, your earnings history, and when you begin to claim benefits.

What to do about being underpaid

With almost 70million Americans relying on Social Security income each month, errors are going to occur.

If you believe you have been underpaid, there are steps you may take to make things right. An underpayment is defined by the Social Security Administration (SSA) as:

the amount of an accumulated benefit was not paid

a check(s) for proper payment to a deceased beneficiary were not negotiated

a payment that was provided was returned or not received

If you are underpaid, contact the Social Security Administration as soon as possible at 800-772-1213.

Can I be overpaid in SS benefits?

Unfortunately, there’s a risk that your Social Security benefits payout will be higher than you’re owed.

According to AARP, this happened just 0.2 percent of the time in the 2019 fiscal year.

In this situation, the SSA will usually notify you of the overpayment, and you will be required to reimburse it.

Your benefits, however, may be delayed until the debt is paid off.

Millions can’t apply online

Millions of Supplemental Security Income claimants are not able to apply online for their payments.

Recipients include seniors over the age of 65, but some are unable to file applications online.

Applicants can contact their local Social Security office or file their application by phone at 1-800-772-1213, instead.

Claimants that are hard of hearing can contact 1-800-325-0778.

Once applications are submitted, Social Security Administration bosses review the documents to see if claimants are eligible for SSI.

What is the Social Security tax rate?

The tax rate for 2022 earnings sits at 6.2 percent each for employees and employers.

So individuals earning $147,000 or more in 2022 would contribute $9,114 to the OASDI program, and their employer would contribute the same amount, according to the Social Security Administration.

For those who are self-employed, the OASDI tax rate is 12.4 percent.

How do Social Security claimants pay taxes?

If it turns out that you do owe taxes on your benefits, you can opt to make quarterly estimated payments to the IRS, or you can choose to have federal taxes withheld when you initially apply for benefits.

You can choose 7 percent, 10 percent, 12 percent, or 22 percent of your monthly benefit withheld for taxes.

We explain five changes hitting Social Security in 2022.

Do Social Security claimants need to pay taxes?

In January of each year, you’ll be notified of how much you received in benefits during the previous year.

This Social Security benefits statement is a form SSA-1099 and can be used to help you complete your tax return.

By using this form, you’ll find out if your monthly benefits are subject to tax.

If by February of each year you’ve not received this form, or if you’ve misplaced it, you can request a new one using your online Social Security account.

SSI and SSDI differences, continued

While SSI and SSDI are similar in that they both give payments to those with long-term impairments, there are some significant variations between the two programs.

The key distinctions between SSI and SSDI are as follows:

The basic qualifying eligibility criteria

Amount of monthly benefits available

Access to government health insurance (Medicaid and Medicare)

When payments start

SSI and SSDI: What’s the difference?

Disability benefits are provided by the Social Security Administration (SSA) through two independent programs: Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI).

While both SSI and SSDI employ the same concept of “individuals with disabilities” to determine eligibility for payments, there are some significant distinctions between the two programs.

Does everyone get the same SSI?

Not everyone gets the same SSI amount.

You may get more if you live in a state that adds money to the federal SSI payment.

You may get less if you have other income such as wages, pensions, or Social Security benefits.

You may also get less if someone pays your household expenses or if you live with a spouse and he or she has income.

Calls for more money, continued

Retired workers will now see, on average, their monthly check increase from $1,565 to $1,657 a month.

Meanwhile, a typical couple’s benefits will increase by $154 – from $2,599 to $2,753 per month.

Some are wondering if there will be a $200 increase to the payment, according to Marca. There are no plans in place, yet, to make this a reality.

If this were to happen, a recipient’s benefit last year would’ve needed to be $3,389. This exceeded the maximum benefit of $3,895.

Social Security recipients calling for $200 extra

Some Social Security recipients are calling for an extra $200 amid fears that the COLA increase will not cover price rises.

Payments this year are 5.9 percent higher than in 2021 following the largest cost-of-living adjustment in nearly 40 years.

The increase came into effect on January 1 as inflation continues to reach record highs across the country amid the supply chain crisis.

Reporting requirements for disabled recipients

Anyone receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI) for a disability must also report:

improvement in your medical condition

when you start or stop work, or have a change in pay or hours worked

any change in your Ticket to Work status

any change in your work or Plan to Achieve Self-Support (PASS) expenses

Report changes that may affect your SSI as soon as possible, and no later than 10 days after the end of the month in which the change occurred.

Faster access to Social Security benefits

An executive order signed by President Joe Biden aims to help Americans get government benefits, including Social Security and food stamps, faster.

The order, signed by President Biden on December 13, will require the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to call back Americans rather than placing them on hold.

Social Security benefit seekers will also get a new online tool that aims to cut wait times.

Are SSI checks funded by Social Security taxes?

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is a federal program funded by general tax revenues, as opposed to Social Security taxes.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) manages the program while US Treasury general funds pay for the benefits.

Payment schedules depend on birthdays

Anyone whose birthday falls between the 1st and the 10th of a month can expect to get their Social Security money on the second Wednesday of each month.

Those whose birthday fall between the 11th and the 20th of the month can expect to receive their benefits on the third Wednesday of each month.

For anyone with a birthday that falls between the 21st and the 31st of the month can expect to get their payment on the fourth Wednesday of each month.

Some states offer more SSI payments

Some states contribute to the total amount payable to SSI recipients.

That means depending on the state you live in, you may receive a supplemental payment in addition to SSI from the federal government.

The SSI Benefits website shows which states pay a supplement to people who receive SSI.