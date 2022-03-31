'We can't take a day for granted': Alexandra Burke joins Ed Sheeran and Liam Payne in the outpouring of grief after The Wanted's Tom Parker dies aged 33

Alexandra Burke has joined Ed Sheeran and Liam Payne in the national outpouring of grief after the death of The Wanted's Tom Parker, 33.

The singer, also 33, shared a heartfelt tribute for the boyband member who died on Wednesday following a two year battle with a brain tumour.

Taking to Instagram, the star who is set to welcome her first child with partner Darren Randolph this summer, shared a stunning bouquet of red and pink roses alongside a heartfelt message.

So heartfelt: Alexandra Burke has joined Ed Sheeran and Liam Payne in the national outpouring of grief after the devastating death of The Wanted's Tom Parker, 33

Pretty: The singer, 33, shared a heartfelt tribute for the boyband member who battled a brain tumor for two-years

She said: 'My heart is filled with a lot of sadness today. We really can't take a day for granted.... or take those we love for granted.

'I'm just thankful for another day. Sending you all so much positive energy and love.'

She added: 'Take things one day at a time and always remember to count your blessings.'

Tom's death, which sparked a slew of other stars to share their social media tributes, was announced by his wife Kelsey on Wednesday after he was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in October 2020.

Kelsey wrote on social media that he 'fought to the very end' before passing away 'peacefully' surrounded by his family.

The band, which consists of Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Nathan Sykes and Jay McGuinness, described the singer as an 'amazing husband and father' who would 'always and forever be in their hearts.'

Devastating: Taking to Instagram the star who is set to welcome her first child with partner Darren Randolph this summer expressed her feelings about Tom's death

Last appearance: In the final picture posted on his Instagram account before his death, Parker shared this snap of him on stage with his bandmates (pictured on March 17)

Sharing a black and white image of Tom on The Wanted's Instagram, the band said:

'Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates.

'Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother, words can't express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts.'

Alexandra reshared the black and white snap of the star to her story, adding the words: 'Devastating news... May you R.I.P @tomparkerofficial what a lovely guy. Sending love and condolences to his family.'

As well as the X Factor winner a slew of UK stars also took to social media to share their own tributes.

Ed Sheeran took to Instagram writing: 'So sad to hear of Tom's passing. Thoughts and love are with Kelsey, his children and his family. Very sad day, what a lovely guy x.'

Liam Payne also shared his own moving message for Tom, writing on his Instagram Stories: 'I'm heartbroken to hear about Tom.

'He was so full of life and humour, and the memories I have of him with stay with me forever. Sending my thoughts out to his family and his brothers in The Wanted.'

Rylan Clark tweeted: 'I've just seen the news about Tom and that's absolutely gutting. He was such a good'un. So sad to hear. Sending my love to Kelsey and the kids. Awful news .'

'Heartbroken': Liam Payne also shared his own moving message for Tom, writing on his Instagram Stories: 'I'm heartbroken to hear about Tom'

Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins tweeted an array of images from her previous interviews with Tom and The Wanted, writing: 'So desperately sad to hear about @TomParker.

'So full of life, it's so cruel he's gone way too soon at 33. We were both patrons of @ellenorcharity & last time we spoke he still wanted to help others despite all he was going through. Sending huge love to Kelsey & @thewanted.'

Take That star Howard Donald added: 'So young and so sad. RIP @TomParker from @thewanted. Strength and love to his family.'

Peter Andre tweeted: 'Very sad and very unfair. Rest in Peace Tom. Thoughts are with his wife and children.'

The Vamps' Connor Ball wrote: '33 is far too young, so much sadness, Rest in peace Tom Parker'.

Strictly Come Dancing star HRVY said: 'We all love you Tom Parker.'

Love Island star Malin Andersson, tweeted: 'Rest in paradise Tom Parker, sending love and strength to your family.'

RIP: Tom's death was announced by his wife Kelsey on Wednesday after he was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in October 2020, writing on social media that he 'fought to the very end' before passing away 'peacefully'

The Nolans wrote: 'Absolutely heartbreaking news. Tom was a great guy - kind, funny, talented and a fighter. Sending lots of love to his partner Kelsey, their kids and his bandmates… Rest in Peace, Tom.'

Noting his own father's death following a battle with cancer last year, James Jordan wrote: 'Just heard that Tom Parker passed away, the same wicked disease that took my father. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.

'He was a very special man that I had the honour of meeting several times. Rest In Peace brother ❤️ My dad will be there waiting for you with a beer.'

Martin Kemp also tweeted: 'Tom Parker, rest in peace my love goes out to all your family and all your friends.. your bravery, your fight and your spirit will never be forgotten.'

Blue star Antony Costa wrote: 'Devastating news about #tomparker R.I.P sending my condolences to his family,loved ones and friends. X.'

The band themselves later shared their own statement, writing on Twitter: 'The passing of Tom Parker has saddened us greatly. His fight was an inspiration and he changed the lives of everyone he came into contact with. Long may he be remembered for that. With love to all his family and close friends.'

Posting on Twitter, X Factor star Joe McElderry said: 'So very very sad ?? life can be cruel! My thoughts to his family and friends.'

Tamzin Outwaite posted on Twitter: 'This has floored me. Sending love and light to Tom's wife and children. So unbelievably tragic. R.I.P Tom Parker.'

Comedian Iain Stirling wrote on Instagram: 'I was fortunate enough to meet Tom on a number of occasions. A genuinely lovely man. Kind, humble and very funny - the sort of person that radiated a positive energy that lit up a room.

Tough time: Tom was given just 12 months to live when he was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma in 2020 at the age of 31, but in October 2021 he continued to make public appearances

'Also 'Glad You Came' is an absolute banger! My thoughts are with Tom's family at this difficult time x.'

Jack Quickenden said on Instagram: 'Tragic tragic news!! So upsetting, didn’t personally know Tom but always thought he carried himself so well and seemed such a lovely lad! Horrible that he’s been taken so young! My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends!!'

Ahead of announcing Tom's death, Kelsey's last post to her husband came on March 8, with the mother-of-two sharing a snap of him performing alongside his bandmates, writing: 'That's my husband ❤️✌️ You've made us so proud. Love you @tomparkerofficial.'

Tom's death comes just one week after he revealed he was in the process of writing a tell-all memoir amid his battle with brain cancer.

Parker took to Instagram last Tuesday to share the news with his fans and announce that the book would be released in July.

He said that the book, called Hope, isn't going to be about 'dying' but about 'living' and 'finding hope' no matter what situation you are in.

Parker was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma and went public with his diagnosis in October 2020, and revealed last year the glioblastoma was stable after an MRI scan.

Heartbreaking: The singer's death comes just one week after he revealed he was in the process of writing a tell-all memoir amid his battle with brain cancer