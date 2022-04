KEARNEY — The Kearney Whitewater Association and the city of Kearney announce there will be a trash cleanup event along the Kearney Canal on Sunday. The event is being sponsored by Ashley Homestore and is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Volunteers will meet at the south end of the Ramada Inn parking lot. The specific section that will be cleaned is between Central Avenue and Kearney Cinema 8, adjacent to the future Kearney Whitewater Park.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 6 DAYS AGO