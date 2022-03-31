Nicky’s on the Bay announces Friday opening for 2022 in Bay Shore

104 N Bay Shore Drive - Lot #112, Milton, DE 19968 ~ Broadkill Beach ~ LOOKING TO BUILD? GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO OWN A BEACH BLOCK LOT WITH POTENTIAL BAY & REFUGE VIEWS. This lot is ready for you to build your dream beach home. Beautiful lot located in the highly sought after Broadkill Beach. Steps away from the beach and a short drive away from downtown Milton, Lewes, and Rehoboth Boardwalk. Choose your own builder and design your perfect beach home as this lot offers no builder tie in, which leaves endless possibilities for you to be creative when customizing your next home. If you are looking for a quiet beach getaway, Broadkill Beach is a must to consider! Site evaluation has been ordered. Call today for more information.

MILTON, DE ・ 15 DAYS AGO