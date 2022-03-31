Pittsfield police searching for missing 19-year-old woman
PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Pittsfield police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman that has been reported missing.State Police searching for missing woman in Lee
Imani Alston is 19-years-old and is being described as 5’2″ tall and roughly 120 pounds with dark braided hair and brown eyes. Police say she has an infinity symbol tattooed on her left wrist.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call Pittsfield Police at 413-448-9700.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 0