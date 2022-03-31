Pittsfield police searching for missing 19-year-old woman

PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Pittsfield police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman that has been reported missing.

Imani Alston is 19-years-old and is being described as 5’2″ tall and roughly 120 pounds with dark braided hair and brown eyes. Police say she has an infinity symbol tattooed on her left wrist.

Credit: Pittsfield Police Department

Credit: Pittsfield Police Department

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call Pittsfield Police at 413-448-9700.

