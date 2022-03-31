Flood Warning issued for Rapides by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 12:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Evangeline; Jefferson Davis; Rapides; St. Landry The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Avoyelles Parish in central Louisiana Evangeline Parish in central Louisiana Southeastern Rapides Parish in central Louisiana Northwestern St. Landry Parish in central Louisiana Northwestern Acadia Parish in southwestern Louisiana Southeastern Allen Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northeastern Jefferson Davis Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 1229 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Eunice, Jennings, Ville Platte, Marksville, Bunkie, Mamou, Welsh, Kinder, Basile, Elton, Moreauville, Cheneyville, Turkey Creek, Fenton, Morrow, Effie, Bordelonville, Cottonport, Pine Prairie and Mansura. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
