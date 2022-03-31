NEO Names New Head Volleyball Coach

MIAMI, Okla. — Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College has named a new head volleyball coach.

Samantha Smith was named the new head volleyball coach on Thursday. Smith played at NEO during the 2011 and 2012 seasons. As a starting outside hitter, she helped lead the 2012 NEO Volleyball team to the National Junior College Athletic Association D2 National Tournament in Toledo, Ohio.

“We are very excited to add Sam to our coaching staff and athletic family,” said Joe Renfro, NEO Athletic Director. “She has proven to be a successful young lady as a realtor and has great knowledge in volleyball. I believe she encompasses the pride of a Lady Norse and will be a great leader for our program.”

Before attending NEO, Smith was a four-year starter at Broken Arrow High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma. After NEO, she coached at Owasso High school and Monte Cassino Catholic High School. She has also coached for Oklahoma Playing with Purpose and currently coaches for Tulsa Juniors.

