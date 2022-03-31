ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, OK

NEO Names New Head Volleyball Coach

Four States Home Page
Four States Home Page
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UCmcP_0evLIOgL00

MIAMI, Okla. — Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College has named a new head volleyball coach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QKnVc_0evLIOgL00

Samantha Smith was named the new head volleyball coach on Thursday. Smith played at NEO during the 2011 and 2012 seasons. As a starting outside hitter, she helped lead the 2012 NEO Volleyball team to the National Junior College Athletic Association D2 National Tournament in Toledo, Ohio.

“We are very excited to add Sam to our coaching staff and athletic family,” said Joe Renfro, NEO Athletic Director. “She has proven to be a successful young lady as a realtor and has great knowledge in volleyball. I believe she encompasses the pride of a Lady Norse and will be a great leader for our program.”

Before attending NEO, Smith was a four-year starter at Broken Arrow High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma. After NEO, she coached at Owasso High school and Monte Cassino Catholic High School. She has also coached for Oklahoma Playing with Purpose and currently coaches for Tulsa Juniors.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

K-State loses two players to transfer portal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two more K-State basketball players have entered the transfer portal. The Wichita Eagle reports that Luke Kasubke and Carlton Linguard are both entering the transfer portal. The pair join Miguel Selton, who entered the portal last week, as the third Wildcat to look for a transfer...
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Owasso, OK
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Miami, OK
Sports
City
Miami, OK
State
Oklahoma State
KTUL

Donkey Basketball returns to Rogers County in 2022

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — While COVID-19 canceled the event in 2020 and 2021, Donkey Basketball returns this year. On April 7, at 7 p.m., Claremore High School will host Donkey Basketball, organizers say it is the "funniest sports" game ever. The event hosts four teams, all competing for the title of Claremore Donkey Basketball Champions.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
Daily Nebraskan

Nebraska softball defeats Rutgers in comeback fashion

Nebraska softball welcomed Rutgers to Bowlin Stadium on Friday for its first home series of Big Ten play. The scarlet and white clash saw the Huskers and Scarlet Knights facing off. Nebraska trailed 3-0 early but flexed its offensive firepower in a come-from-behind 12-4 victory. After the first inning, the Huskers were dominant.
COLLEGE SPORTS
News Channel Nebraska

Big weekend for WNCC baseball, softball

With a month left in the season, this weekend’s Western Nebraska Community College baseball and softball games are key for seeding for the Region IX tournament in May. The WNCC baseball team, 9-21 overall and 5-8 in the Empire Conference North division will be at home Saturday and Sunday when they face Empire Conference South No. 2 Lamar Community College in a 4-game series. Saturday’s doubleheader kicks off at 1 p.m. while Sunday’s twin bill begins at noon.
LAMAR, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samantha Smith
York News-Times

T-Wolves’ Emma Olsen to continue volleyball journey at Nebraska Wesleyan

EXETER – For four years, Emma Olsen left her mark on the volleyball court for Exeter-Milligan. The setter surpassed 2,000 career assists during her senior season while helping the Timberwolves reach the state tournament last fall for the first time since 2018, and her 2,438 career assists ranks second in program history.
EXETER, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neo#Junior College#Neo Volleyball#Broken Arrow High School#Owasso High School#Tulsa Juniors#Nexstar Media Inc
WIBW

IX AT 50: KSHSAA honors trailblazers at state basketball tournaments

June 23, 1972, President Nixon signed Title IX into law, prohibiting sex discrimination in educational institutions that receive federal funding. Title IX has largely been considered the springboard for high school and collegiate women’s sports to get where they are today — but the fight for equality is far from over. Every Thursday night at 10:00 p.m. leading up to the 50th anniversary of the law’s passing, 13 Sports will honor the women who changed the game for girls’ and women’s sports in Kansas.
EMPORIA, KS
WJON

Timberwolves, Twins, and Norsemen Notch Wins Friday

The Minnesota Timberwolves earned a close but important win over the Denver Nuggets, the St. Cloud Norsemen earned a two-game series sweep of the North Iowa Bulls, the Twins topped Atlanta in a Spring Training matchup, and the SCTCC softball team split a doubleheader on Friday. On Saturday, the St. Cloud State softball and St. John's baseball teams will host doubleheaders, and the Minnesota Wild will hit the road to face the Hurricanes.
NBA
Four States Home Page

Four States Home Page

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

fourstateshomepage.com is a news site powered by KSNF and KODE News in Joplin, MO

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy